Broadridge Enhances its Data Solutions for Asset Managers with Snowflake Data Cloud

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Broadridge Enhances its Data Solutions for Asset Managers with Snowflake Data Cloud

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Solution to facilitate faster analysis and decision making for investment managers

PR Newswire

NEW YORK and LONDON, July 28, 2021

NEW YORK and LONDON, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To enhance its global asset management clients' decision-making processes through data visualization and analysis, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader, today announced it will work with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to enable clients to seamlessly consolidate and analyze trading and portfolio data in the cloud in a way they couldn't before.

Snowflake's integrated data platform provides customers with data storage, processing and analytics solutions in the cloud. Enhancing Broadridge's trading and portfolio management solution with Snowflake technology will enable Broadridge clients to bring together data from Broadridge, client, and third-party systems into Snowflake's Data Cloud for analysis and direct access, and provide a complete picture of their data for a more informed decision-making process. This augments Broadridge's existing data solutions that provide clients access to individualized self-service analytics, customizable digital reports and interactive dashboards.

"Data aggregation has continued to be a pain-point for asset managers. There is a strong and ever-growing need to interact with increasingly complex data sets from many sources with speed and efficiency, and our relationship with Snowflake will help our clients overcome these data challenges," said Eric Bernstein, President of Broadridge Asset Management Solutions. "This is a continuation of Broadridge's data strategy and strengthens our leadership position as a technology partner that can empower data-driven results for the asset management industry."

"We are excited to support Broadridge as they enable asset management clients with a seamless data experience," said Matt Glickman, VP of Customer Product Strategy, Financial Services, at Snowflake. "With Broadridge as a part of the Snowflake Data Cloud, asset managers will be able to work more efficiently and can have their data work harder for them, allowing for greater collaboration and better results."

About Broadridge
Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with over $4.5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. In addition, Broadridge's technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of on average more than U.S. $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is a part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 12,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit www.broadridge.com.

Media Contacts:

North America
Matthew Luongo
Prosek Partners
+1 646-818-9279
[email protected]

Europe
Hannah Polson
Cognito
+44 (0) 7974244217
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY56133&sd=2021-07-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/broadridge-enhances-its-data-solutions-for-asset-managers-with-snowflake-data-cloud-301342465.html

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY56133&Transmission_Id=202107280400PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY56133&DateId=20210728
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment