Broadridge Enhances its Data Solutions for Asset Managers with Snowflake Data Cloud

NEW YORK and LONDON, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To enhance its global asset management clients' decision-making processes through data visualization and analysis, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader, today announced it will work with Snowflake , the Data Cloud company, to enable clients to seamlessly consolidate and analyze trading and portfolio data in the cloud in a way they couldn't before.

Snowflake's integrated data platform provides customers with data storage, processing and analytics solutions in the cloud. Enhancing Broadridge's trading and portfolio management solution with Snowflake technology will enable Broadridge clients to bring together data from Broadridge, client, and third-party systems into Snowflake's Data Cloud for analysis and direct access, and provide a complete picture of their data for a more informed decision-making process. This augments Broadridge's existing data solutions that provide clients access to individualized self-service analytics, customizable digital reports and interactive dashboards.

"Data aggregation has continued to be a pain-point for asset managers. There is a strong and ever-growing need to interact with increasingly complex data sets from many sources with speed and efficiency, and our relationship with Snowflake will help our clients overcome these data challenges," said Eric Bernstein, President of Broadridge Asset Management Solutions. "This is a continuation of Broadridge's data strategy and strengthens our leadership position as a technology partner that can empower data-driven results for the asset management industry."

"We are excited to support Broadridge as they enable asset management clients with a seamless data experience," said Matt Glickman, VP of Customer Product Strategy, Financial Services, at Snowflake. "With Broadridge as a part of the Snowflake Data Cloud, asset managers will be able to work more efficiently and can have their data work harder for them, allowing for greater collaboration and better results."

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with over $4.5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. In addition, Broadridge's technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of on average more than U.S. $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is a part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 12,000 associates in 21 countries. For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit www.broadridge.com .

