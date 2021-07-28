Logo
Ooma to Offer UJET Contact Center Solutions, Bringing Together Unified Communications and Customer Experience Management

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Ooma%2C+Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced it is now offering the UJET contact center solution to Ooma Enterprise customers, giving them a single source for Ooma’s unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and UJET’s contact center as a service (CCaaS) cloud-based platforms.

UJET, Inc. (https%3A%2F%2Fujet.cx%2F) is the world’s only cloud contact center platform for smartphone era customer experience (CX) management, unifying the handling of inbound and outbound contacts across sales, marketing, and support. Powered by the world’s largest elastic CCaaS tenant, at up to 22,000 agents globally, UJET is trusted by customer-centric enterprises to orchestrate customer experiences that are predictive, contextual, and conversational.

Ooma Enterprise (https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ooma.com%2Fenterprise-communications%2F) is a robust UCaaS platform with open APIs that enable partners and end customers to integrate unified communications into their mission-critical applications.

Ooma will now offer UJET contact center seats (https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ooma.com%2Fbusiness%2Fcontact-center%2F) as part of Ooma Enterprise deployments, with Ooma providing implementation, first-level support and a single invoice for both services. In addition, UJET will deliver referrals to Ooma when UJET clients or prospects are in need of UCaaS infrastructure.

“We’re delighted to partner with Ooma to deliver our one-of-a-kind CCaaS 3.0 solution together with their powerful UCaaS and underlying telecommunications services,” said Vasili Triant, chief operating officer at UJET. “Our two platforms are a natural fit because both companies are dedicated to empowering customers to connect in smarter ways for a better experience.”

“UJET and Ooma are committed to accelerating digital transformation for our customers in ways that are smart and cost-efficient, without the ‘rip and replace’ mentality that can put other CCaaS and UCaaS solutions out of reach,” said Rob Ferrer, vice president of business sales at Ooma. “We’re also pleased to have been able to work with UJET to offer Ooma customers the convenience of a single source for implementation, support and billing of our combined services.”

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants, and video conferencing to help them run more efficiently. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728005286/en/

