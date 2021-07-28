Logo
NewAge Recognized as Grand Winner in the 2021 Golden Bridge Business and Innovations Awards

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Awarded Most Innovative Company of the Year and 11 other major awards
- Chief Executive Officer Brent Willis selected as Innovator of the Year

DENVER, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAge, Inc. ( NBEV), the Colorado-based direct to consumer (D2C) organic and healthy products company, today announced that it has been recognized as a Most Innovative Company of the Year in the recent Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards. NewAge also won 11 other awards in major categories and was recognized as the Grand Winner along with other world-class companies.

The coveted Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards®, the world’s premier “Business Awards” program, honors achievements in every industry across the globe. This prestigious awards program recognizes the world’s best in business performance and innovations worldwide from every major industry in the world. Seasoned judges reviewed thousands of entries from a broad spectrum of industry voices worldwide, and their average scores determined the 2021 award winners.

Being named a “Grand Winner” is a significant achievement as it identifies NewAge as one of only 10 companies worldwide out of hundreds of thousands of entries to receive the recognition and the substantial number of awards. NewAge shares this highly esteemed honor with IBM, Concentrix, Wolters Kluwer, and other notable organizations.

In addition to being honored as the Grand Winner, NewAge won 11 other awards, including Chief Executive Officer, Brent Willis being recognized as Innovator of the Year, and Tahitian Noni® Superfruit Wellness Shots being selected as Product of the Year.

Karima McDaniel, VP of Marketing at NewAge commented, “What an incredible endorsement for NewAge and our CEO. To be on the map with IBM that has been around for more than 100 years when we are only five years old is good company to be in. NewAge was founded on a simple principle to create a healthy products company and share the wealth with everyone that touches the company. Staying true that ideal, we reached more than half a billion in revenue last year since inception just a short time ago, and we see a tremendous unobstructed upside still in front of our company.”

NewAge has structured a business model consisting of healthy, functionally differentiated brands, sold primarily through a direct-to-consumer (D2C) route to market. NewAge aggregates a team of more than 400,000 exclusive Brand Partner influencers, supported by the leading social selling tools and technology available, resulting in the most robust database of customers and consumers within the consumer goods industry.

About NewAge, Inc.
NewAge is a purpose-driven firm dedicated to inspiring the planet to Live Healthy™. Colorado-based NewAge commercializes a portfolio of organic and healthy products worldwide through primarily a direct-to-consumer (D2C) route to market distribution system across more than 75 countries. The company competes in three major category platforms including Health and Wellness, Inner and Outer Beauty, and Nutritional Performance and Weight Management — leading a network of more than 400,000 exclusive independent Brand Partners, empowered with the leading social selling tools and technology around the world.

More information can be found at www.NewAge.com.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made under the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, and financial condition. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable, but there is no assurance they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. NewAge competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and risk factors, including those disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, might affect the Company's operations. Unless required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

For investor inquiries about NewAge please contact:

NewAge Investor & Public Relations:
Mindy Eardley
Director, Public and Investor Relations
Tel: 1-801-573-4818
[email protected]

NewAge Investor Relations
BPC Financial Marketing
800 816 7361
[email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a0b4c09-a36f-409b-a9db-453d61bb7582

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b719419d-af55-4bc0-8d78-7b87fc1a02a5

