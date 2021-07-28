Logo
Arctech Delivers 575MW SkySmart II Trackers in North China

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, July 28, 2021

SHANGHAI, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arctech (SSE-STAR: 688408), the world's leading tracking, racking, and BIPV solutions provider, announced that it had delivered SkySmart II tracking system to a 575MW agriculture-sharing solar project located in Nangong City, Hebei Province, China. This largest 2P multi-point drive tracking system + bifacial modules project withstood multiple hits by high winds, and the system's high stability and reliability have been highly recognized by business owners and EPCs.

1.jpg

Since the project land is scattered, it poses a big challenge for the project layout. However, the SkySmart II tracking system with the length of 65-meter is relatively shorter than most of the 1P trackers, which makes it an ideal choice for the project. At the same time, under challenges of soaring steel price and steels in short supply, Arctech still delivered trackers in just three months, which enables the project to be completed on time.

As the first IEC-certified multi-point parallel drive tracking system; though it is SkySmart II's first application in a large-scale project in China, it has been well-accepted in many other countries such as Kazakhstan, Chile, and the USA, etc.

Adopting the self-developed multi-point parallel drive technology, Arctech SkySmart II provides a 200% increase in wind resistance than other 2P tracking systems and a 52% reduction in foundations than 1P tracking systems. Meanwhile, since SkySmart II is equipped with 4X1,500V-strings of solar modules, which not only helps to reduce electrical costs but also makes it possible to be compatible with all commercially available solar modules including the 182/210 large modules.

Moreover, with the help of artificial intelligence, tracking control strategy, cloud strategy based on real-time meteorological data, bifacial power generation strategy and closed-loop feedback strategy that shares parameters with DC combiner and string inverter, SkySmart II can adapt to various terrains, weather and land conditions and enable up to 7% of additional energy generation.

"Cutting-edge technological innovation and reliable product quality are keys for Arctech SkySmart II to win the 575MW solar project. In addition, with SkySmart II's successful application in the global project, we believe the tracker market will witness unprecedented prosperity in the upcoming decade with the popularity of both 1P and 2P trackers." said Guy Rong, President of Global Business at Arctech. "Besides offering reliable products, Arctech's timely and professional service is also an important reason for us to achieve breakthroughs on the global scale continuously. Looking into the future, Arctech will commit itself to increasing the PV power generation with more highly efficient and reliable products and services, helping more customers achieve commercial success and helping the world to realize the Carbon Neutrality target."

Yoyo YU
Overseas Communication Specialist
Tel: 021-60256830-842
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN57118&sd=2021-07-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arctech-delivers-575mw-skysmart-ii-trackers-in-north-china-301342981.html

SOURCE Arctech

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN57118&Transmission_Id=202107280543PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN57118&DateId=20210728
