Editas Medicine to Host Conference Call Discussing Second Quarter 2021 Results and Corporate Update

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. ( EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. ET to provide a corporate update and results for the second quarter of 2021.



To access the conference call:

U.S. callers should dial 877-407-0989 and international callers should dial 201-389-0921 approximately five minutes before the call begins.

Participants should ask to be connected to the Editas Medicine earnings conference call.



A live webcast and replay of the conference call can also be accessed in the Investors section of the Editas Medicine website at https://www.editasmedicine.com/.

About Editas Medicine

As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (also known as Cpf1) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

