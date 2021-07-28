Logo
MCEWEN MINING: Q2 2021 Results Webcast

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McEwen Mining Inc. (: MUX) (TSX: MUX) invites you to join our conference call on Thursday, August 5th, 2021, from 2:00 pm EDT, where management will discuss our Q2 2021 financial results and project developments and follow with a question-and-answer session. Questions can be asked directly by participants over the phone during the webcast.

The webcast will be archived on McEwen Mining’s website at https://www.mcewenmining.com/media following the call.

Thursday,
August 5th, 2021

at 2:00 pm EDT

To call into the conference call over the phone, please register here:
http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8736718

Audience URL:
https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3196783/B8184C2B5BFBD82CE09D9A0FF3149FB8

ABOUT MCEWEN MINING

McEwen Mining is a diversified gold and silver producer and explorer focused in the Americas with operating mines in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, including "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements and information expressed, as at the date of this news release, McEwen Mining Inc.'s (the "Company") estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations or beliefs as to future events and results. Forward-looking statements and information are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies, and there can be no assurance that such statements and information will prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements and information. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results or future events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, fluctuations in the market price of precious metals, mining industry risks, political, economic, social and security risks associated with foreign operations, the ability of the corporation to receive or receive in a timely manner permits or other approvals required in connection with operations, risks associated with the construction of mining operations and commencement of production and the projected costs thereof, risks related to litigation, the state of the capital markets, environmental risks and hazards, uncertainty as to calculation of mineral resources and reserves, and other risks. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information included herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to reissue or update forward-looking statements or information as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. See McEwen Mining's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, under the caption "Risk Factors", for additional information on risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the forward-looking statements and information regarding the Company. All forward-looking statements and information made in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

The and TSX have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release, which has been prepared by the management of McEwen Mining Inc.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Investor Relations:
(866)-441-0690 Toll Free
(647)-258-0395

Mihaela Iancu ext. 320

[email protected]

Join our email list for updates: www.mcewenmining.com/contact-us/#section=followUs

Website: www.mcewenmining.com

Facebook: facebook.com/mcewenmining
Facebook: facebook.com/mcewenrob

Twitter: twitter.com/mcewenmining
Twitter: twitter.com/robmcewenmux

Instagram: instagram.com/mcewenmining
150 King Street West
Suite 2800, P.O. Box 24
Toronto, ON
Canada
M5H 1J9
ti?nf=ODI4ODA0MSM0MzE4NDY5IzIwMjAwODM=
064e6a72-eaac-41d4-94a6-1fda1ef0a31b
