Volta Charging Selected by Sacramento Splash to Share Message of Inspiring Curiosity in the Great Outdoors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Volta Charging Selected by Sacramento Splash to Share Message of Inspiring Curiosity in the Great Outdoors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Campaign Features Ways for Drivers to Donate While Charging

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volta Industries, Inc. ("Volta Charging"), an industry leader in commerce-centric electric vehicle (EV) charging networks, which has entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: SNPR), successfully worked with Sacramento Splash, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping children understand and value our natural world through hands-on science education and outdoor exploration, in a recent media campaign.

Sac_Splash.jpg

The campaign, which occurred leading up to the recentSacramento's Big Day of Giving, ran on 192 Volta Charging charging station screens in the Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, CA and San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA markets. The campaign focused on the core components of Sacramento Splash's mission by highlighting messages of spreading curiosity in the great outdoors, connecting more children with nature, and inspiring the next generation of scientists. The campaign also prominently featured a QR code so drivers had the ability to make a donation to Sacramento Splash while they charged. Ultimately, Sacramento Splash surpassed its fundraising goal. The partnership with Volta Charging won the The Best Business Partnership award given by the Sacramento Regional Foundation, which yielded Splash a bonus $2,500 donation from the foundation.

"Having close mission alignment was critical to our campaign, which is why partnering with Volta Charging was so important to the success of our campaign," said Mackenzie Wieser, CEO Sacramento Splash. "Our focus is to help children understand and value our natural world and the campaign connected that message to EV charging infrastructure, which shares the same goal of helping the climate and planet."

Founded on the premise that the electrification of mobility is likely to be a transformational shift, Volta Charging builds and operates a nationwide EV charging network that has among the best utilization per station in the EV charging industry for the United States. Centered around capturing new spending habits expected to result from the shift to electric vehicles, Volta Charging seeks to transform the fueling industry by building open-network charging stations in locations where drivers already spend their time and money, including grocery stores, pharmacies and other retail locations.

Volta Charging's unique charging stations – which feature large, eye-catching digital displays – provide an optimal content viewing experience for both the drivers who plug their vehicles into the stations and the customers who shop at nearby retailers. Volta Charging's media-enabled charging stations offer brands a dynamic content experience platform, including activation and engagement opportunities. Brands running campaigns on Volta Charging's stations report experiencing positive results in brand awareness and increased purchase intent.

About Volta Charging
Volta Charging is an industry leader in commerce-centric EV charging networks. Volta Charging's vision is to build EV charging networks that capitalize on and catalyze the shift from combustion-powered miles to electric miles by placing stations where consumers live, work, shop and play. By leveraging a data-driven understanding of driver behavior to deliver EV charging solutions that fit seamlessly into drivers' daily routines, Volta Charging's goal is to benefit consumers, brands and real-estate locations while helping to build the infrastructure of the future. As part of Volta Charging's unique EV charging offering, its stations allow it to enhance its site hosts' and strategic partners' core commercial interests, creating a new means for them to benefit from the transformative shift to electric mobility. To learn more, visitwww.voltacharging.com.

In February 2021, Volta Charging and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: SNPR), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company with a strategic focus on energy sustainability and decarbonizing transportation, announced they entered into a business combination agreement. Upon the closing of the transaction, which remains subject to customary closing conditions, the combined entity will be named Volta Inc. and remain on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol "VLTA".

About Sacramento Splash
Sacramento Splash is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping children understand and value our natural world through science education and outdoor exploration. We believe that all youth deserve the opportunity to learn and play in nature and our vision is to create the next generation of youth who take an active role in its protection. Founded in 1999, incorporated in 2008, Splash has connected over 56,000 students to nature in the outdoors. Learn more at www.sacsplash.org

Contact:

Goodman Media International, Inc.

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF56400&sd=2021-07-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/volta-charging-selected-by-sacramento-splash-to-share-message-of-inspiring-curiosity-in-the-great-outdoors-301342689.html

SOURCE Volta Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF56400&Transmission_Id=202107280600PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF56400&DateId=20210728
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment