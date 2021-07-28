Logo
ADP Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ROSELAND, N.J., July 28, 2021

ROSELAND, N.J., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP (Nasdaq: ADP), a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced its fourth quarter fiscal 2021 financial results along with its fiscal 2022 outlook through an earnings release available on the company's website at investors.adp.com/events-and-presentations. This earnings release will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Current Report on Form 8-K and available at sec.gov.

ADP_Logo.jpg

As previously announced, ADP will host a conference call for financial analysts today, Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live on ADP's website at investors.adp.com and will be available for replay following the call. A slide presentation accompanying the webcast is also available at investors.adp.com/events-and-presentations.

Supplemental financial information including schedules of quarterly and full year reportable segment revenues and earnings for fiscal years 2019, 2020, and 2021, as well as quarterly details of the fiscal 2021 results from the client funds extended investment strategy, are posted to ADP's website at investors.adp.com. ADP news releases, current financial information, SEC filings and Investor Relations presentations are accessible at the same website.

About ADP (Nasdaq: ADP)
Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com.

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People are trademarks of ADP, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

ADP-Investor Relations

Investor Relations Contacts:

Danyal Hussain, CFA
973.974.7836
[email protected]

Matthew J. Korn, CFA
973.974.7844
[email protected]

ADP-Media

Media Contact:
Allyce Hackmann
201.400.4583
[email protected]

Source: Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

favicon.png?sn=NY56423&sd=2021-07-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adp-reports-fourth-quarter-fiscal-2021-results-301342579.html

SOURCE ADP - IR

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY56423&Transmission_Id=202107280700PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY56423&DateId=20210728
