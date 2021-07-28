Beck Mack & Oliver Llc Buys Arthur J. Gallagher, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, AllianceBernstein Holding LP, Sells Grifols SA, BlackBerry, Grupo Televisa SAB

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Arthur J. Gallagher, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, AllianceBernstein Holding LP, Townsquare Media Inc, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, sells Grifols SA, BlackBerry, Grupo Televisa SAB, AT&T Inc, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beck Mack & Oliver Llc. As of 2021Q2, Beck Mack & Oliver Llc owns 195 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 2,615,347 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.4% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 876,373 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.02% Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) - 3,139,578 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.80% Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR) - 683,051 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 58,991 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.14%

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc initiated holding in AllianceBernstein Holding LP. The purchase prices were between $39.8 and $46.69, with an estimated average price of $43.5. The stock is now traded at around $46.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc initiated holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $47.42, with an estimated average price of $44.58. The stock is now traded at around $47.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19. The stock is now traded at around $85.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $141.17 and $160.4, with an estimated average price of $155.25. The stock is now traded at around $170.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc initiated holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The purchase prices were between $45.21 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.29. The stock is now traded at around $50.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc added to a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co by 1413.88%. The purchase prices were between $124.77 and $151.16, with an estimated average price of $140.92. The stock is now traded at around $140.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 529,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597. The stock is now traded at around $422308.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc added to a holding in Townsquare Media Inc by 53.45%. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $14.1, with an estimated average price of $11.89. The stock is now traded at around $11.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 164,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 45.46%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,556 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 60.24%. The purchase prices were between $40.79 and $47.08, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 19,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 31.12%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $168.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold out a holding in Grupo Televisa SAB. The sale prices were between $8.86 and $14.71, with an estimated average price of $12.73.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc reduced to a holding in Grifols SA by 97.74%. The sale prices were between $16.62 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.88. The stock is now traded at around $14.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc still held 21,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc reduced to a holding in BlackBerry Ltd by 76.69%. The sale prices were between $7.94 and $15.88, with an estimated average price of $10.41. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc still held 275,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 70%. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $364.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc still held 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 30.24%. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc still held 21,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc reduced to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 51.06%. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $142.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc still held 2,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.