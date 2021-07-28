Logo
Beck Mack & Oliver Llc Buys Arthur J. Gallagher, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, AllianceBernstein Holding LP, Sells Grifols SA, BlackBerry, Grupo Televisa SAB

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Beck Mack & Oliver Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Arthur J. Gallagher, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, AllianceBernstein Holding LP, Townsquare Media Inc, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, sells Grifols SA, BlackBerry, Grupo Televisa SAB, AT&T Inc, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beck Mack & Oliver Llc. As of 2021Q2, Beck Mack & Oliver Llc owns 195 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BECK MACK & OLIVER LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beck+mack+%26+oliver+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BECK MACK & OLIVER LLC
  1. Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 2,615,347 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.4%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 876,373 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.02%
  3. Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) - 3,139,578 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.80%
  4. Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR) - 683,051 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 58,991 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.14%
New Purchase: AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc initiated holding in AllianceBernstein Holding LP. The purchase prices were between $39.8 and $46.69, with an estimated average price of $43.5. The stock is now traded at around $46.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc initiated holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $47.42, with an estimated average price of $44.58. The stock is now traded at around $47.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19. The stock is now traded at around $85.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDB)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $141.17 and $160.4, with an estimated average price of $155.25. The stock is now traded at around $170.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMB)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc initiated holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The purchase prices were between $45.21 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.29. The stock is now traded at around $50.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc added to a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co by 1413.88%. The purchase prices were between $124.77 and $151.16, with an estimated average price of $140.92. The stock is now traded at around $140.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 529,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597. The stock is now traded at around $422308.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc added to a holding in Townsquare Media Inc by 53.45%. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $14.1, with an estimated average price of $11.89. The stock is now traded at around $11.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 164,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 45.46%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,556 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 60.24%. The purchase prices were between $40.79 and $47.08, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 19,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 31.12%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $168.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Grupo Televisa SAB (TV)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold out a holding in Grupo Televisa SAB. The sale prices were between $8.86 and $14.71, with an estimated average price of $12.73.

Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13.

Reduced: Grifols SA (GRFS)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc reduced to a holding in Grifols SA by 97.74%. The sale prices were between $16.62 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.88. The stock is now traded at around $14.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc still held 21,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: BlackBerry Ltd (BB)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc reduced to a holding in BlackBerry Ltd by 76.69%. The sale prices were between $7.94 and $15.88, with an estimated average price of $10.41. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc still held 275,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 70%. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $364.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc still held 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: AT&T Inc (T)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 30.24%. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc still held 21,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc reduced to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 51.06%. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $142.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc still held 2,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.



