Beck Mack & Oliver Llc Buys Arthur J. Gallagher, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, AllianceBernstein Holding LP, Sells Grifols SA, BlackBerry, Grupo Televisa SAB

- New Purchases: AB, AMP, MKC, MS, LBRDA, LBRDB, LSXMA, LSXMB, PAX, OGN, IWR, CYTR, SENS,
- Added Positions: AJG, DISCK, MSFT, APO, FISV, ROP, CACC, GOOG, EPD, ASHTF, LH, ESGR, TEVA, JPM, SHW, JNJ, MKL, SCHW, LUMN, BRK.A, ABT, LOW, CAE, BAX, MA, WMS, MRK, HLT, GOOGL, FDX, AWI, HUBB, DOV, TSQ, AMZN, BA, MDXG, ADP, KKR, KMI, AXP, ASHTY, BMY, LBRDK, LSXMK, GLD, UNH, MTB, CMCSA, FB, HBP, JPMPC.PFD, FOCS, MMM, ACN, PNC, AGFS, ALL, PEP, WFC, PGR, RNR, CBSH, KO, USB, DIS, INTC, CNI,
- Reduced Positions: GRFS, BX, BB, JEF, MTDR, GSAT, QCOM, DUK, BUD, ENB, VZ, SPY, CWGL, SYY, RDS.A, CVX, WMB, WMT, WAB, T, AXS, QQQ, KMB, IBM, COP, FTV, ABBV, RTX, CARR, VB, VOO, VTI, XLK, HCA, DFS, TSCO, PKE, NVS, MTD, JW.A, GTMAY, EMR, CHCO, MO,
- Sold Out: TV, DIA,
For the details of BECK MACK & OLIVER LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beck+mack+%26+oliver+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BECK MACK & OLIVER LLC
- Blackstone Group Inc (BX) - 2,615,347 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.4%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 876,373 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.02%
- Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) - 3,139,578 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.80%
- Enstar Group Ltd (ESGR) - 683,051 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 58,991 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.14%
Beck Mack & Oliver Llc initiated holding in AllianceBernstein Holding LP. The purchase prices were between $39.8 and $46.69, with an estimated average price of $43.5. The stock is now traded at around $46.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)
Beck Mack & Oliver Llc initiated holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $47.42, with an estimated average price of $44.58. The stock is now traded at around $47.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Beck Mack & Oliver Llc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)
Beck Mack & Oliver Llc initiated holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.11 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $89.19. The stock is now traded at around $85.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDB)
Beck Mack & Oliver Llc initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $141.17 and $160.4, with an estimated average price of $155.25. The stock is now traded at around $170.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMB)
Beck Mack & Oliver Llc initiated holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The purchase prices were between $45.21 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.29. The stock is now traded at around $50.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG)
Beck Mack & Oliver Llc added to a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co by 1413.88%. The purchase prices were between $124.77 and $151.16, with an estimated average price of $140.92. The stock is now traded at around $140.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 529,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Beck Mack & Oliver Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597. The stock is now traded at around $422308.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ)
Beck Mack & Oliver Llc added to a holding in Townsquare Media Inc by 53.45%. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $14.1, with an estimated average price of $11.89. The stock is now traded at around $11.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 164,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Beck Mack & Oliver Llc added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 45.46%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,556 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)
Beck Mack & Oliver Llc added to a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group by 60.24%. The purchase prices were between $40.79 and $47.08, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 19,790 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Beck Mack & Oliver Llc added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 31.12%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $168.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Grupo Televisa SAB (TV)
Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold out a holding in Grupo Televisa SAB. The sale prices were between $8.86 and $14.71, with an estimated average price of $12.73.Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13.Reduced: Grifols SA (GRFS)
Beck Mack & Oliver Llc reduced to a holding in Grifols SA by 97.74%. The sale prices were between $16.62 and $18.94, with an estimated average price of $17.88. The stock is now traded at around $14.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc still held 21,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: BlackBerry Ltd (BB)
Beck Mack & Oliver Llc reduced to a holding in BlackBerry Ltd by 76.69%. The sale prices were between $7.94 and $15.88, with an estimated average price of $10.41. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc still held 275,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Beck Mack & Oliver Llc reduced to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 70%. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $364.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc still held 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: AT&T Inc (T)
Beck Mack & Oliver Llc reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 30.24%. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc still held 21,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Beck Mack & Oliver Llc reduced to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 51.06%. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $142.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc still held 2,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.
