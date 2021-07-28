Exane Derivatives Buys Stellantis NV, UBS Group AG, Alcon Inc, Sells Stellantis NV, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF, Linde PLC

- New Purchases: STLA, ALC, AMZN, RACE, AAPL, BAC, C, BHP, AZO, BRK.B, ALGN, AMD, ADI, DOW, AMED, CLH, ACM, ABNB, AXP, CRBN, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, AEP, CVNA, GMBTU, UNP, BIDU, BAX, JCI, CHPT, CHPT, EUSGU, AAP, ALB, AWK, ON, TTEK, EME, MLM, TRN, ACTDU, ASML, LNG, FAX, CIBR, IFF, AMAT, ADM, BLDP, GOLD, CTVA, NSC, BIL, GOLF, APD, AEE, CDNS, CSL, COLM, COMM, HAIN, XRT, SFM, ADTN, AA, BAND, BE, CVA, DTE, ETR, EXPO, FRTA, FELE, GFF, HAL, RXI, KBR, MSM, OR, TEX, TMST, TPC, URI, ECOL, VMI, VHT, VIAV, TWOU, AYI, ADC, ATI, AY, BMI, BWA, CWST, CMC, CXW, EXTR, FTDR, HSC, HTBK, HUBB, INVH, SHV, MTX, MYRG, NREF, NVEE, PRIM, LSI, ITE, SPTS, STRL, STKL, BND, BNDX, TYL, USCR, X, PPLT, ATRS, BDX, BRX, CBAY, HBAN, LITE, MDGL, MIRM, NGVC, OGN, ACTG, AEM, ARNA, AVIR, BBY, BAH, BMBL, ESTC, BIV, LB, CASH, 2K90, RBLX, SMBK, ABT, AEIS, ALLO, ALL, AEL, PLAN, ARRY, ADSK, BILI, BILL, NTB, BLBD, CMBM, LFC, CCIV, CCOI, WISH, COUP, CRWD, CVS, DKNG, ERO, ERO, EXAS, FERG, IBKR, ICE, IXG, EXI, MXI, FROG, LEVI, MGNI, PD, PH, PSNL, RJF, SNOW, Z, ZION, ACAD, ALK, ALEC, ADS, AAT, AME, AMGN, BUD, ARW, AZPN, ADP, AVB, BLL, BMO, BSET, BBBY, WRB, HRB, BP, CAJ, CGAU, XLC, CUBE, DLR, 6CL0, EBAY, MJ, FSM, FTFT, GTX, KXI, IXN, JXI, IJJ, REET, KBH, MPW, MHK, R, SABR, SBSW, SLGL, STE, TDY, TM, TNL, VICI,
- Added Positions: UBS, IVE, CNHI, SPY, SHOP, MMM, ATVI, ADBE, GOOGL, AVGO, XLE, NKE, CVX, EXP, VMC, KR, SATS, MSFT, GWW, IYG, NEP, VFC, NUE, MTZ, MCHP, PWR, NOW, AMRC, ARMK, CM, ROAD, MA, ASHR, CSCO, IP, NVDA, VTV, SKX, AMT, CF, CIEN, COST, DAL, EXPD, MCD, SUM, TGT, UNH, ABC, TLT, J, LEN, MMS, SO, TDOC, BSX, ECL, HD, OC, POOL, GLD, TMO, DHI, AQUA, FVRR, GS, MKC, NEE, CRM, STLD, WM, A, CMI, DUK, EIX, EXC, SRE, KBE, TPIC, TWLO, BABA, BCE, DQ, DECK, DY, EMR, EQIX, FE, JNPR, KMI, MELI, SLB, SQ, TRMB, TWST, WFG, WMB, XLNX, GOOG, AYX, BLK, CBRE, FTCH, HYG, PICK, MAS, MRK, ROK, SONY, BLD, ULTA, ANIP, CMLF, EHC, FUTU, EWW, LVS, LI, MU, PCH, QCOM, RSG, SPGI, THO, UE, JETS, XPEV, XYL, AVLR, CHWY, CB, DE, DXCM, DT, MDLZ, MSCI, NOC, RCS, SIVB, WMT, WDC, WIX, ZLAB, ZI, ARGX, AUPH, TBBK, BBIO, CTRE, NET, CMA, DOCU, DG, D, DRE, DUST, EGO, LLY, EVER, FHN, GDDY, HQY, HON, INCY, PTH, IXJ, JPM, K, KNSA, LBAI, MKTX, MET, OTIS, PAYC, PNR, PEP, PHAT, PING, PGR, PTC, PHM, REGN, RNG, SAIL, SPLK, TENB, DIS, TLRY, TLRY, QURE, VRTX, WCN, MO, AMBA, AMCR, APTV, TEAM, BMRN, BKNG, CPB, GOEV, CE, LEU, CRNC, CHGG, CME, CGNT, CGNT, GLW, CREE, DAR, ENPH, ETSY, FUBO, FCEL, GTHX, GHG, IRDM, FXI, IWD, IWN, IWM, TIP, JAZZ, LOW, MPC, MRVL, MTCH, MGP, MS, OKTA, ORI, PDD, PEG, QTS, RGNX, REGI, SBAC, SMAR, SNAP, SEDG, SPOT, STT, TTWO, TAL, TRNO, VRNT, VICR, WHR, WKHS, YUM,
- Reduced Positions: EWT, LIN, RSX, KSA, TUR, T, FCX, VALE, CCJ, RIO, MRNA, GDXJ, BNO, JNJ, LHX, SEE, MDT, ZTS, MCK, PLUG, RUN, ACB, OMC, NFLX, SJM, GDX, AXTA, BG, CCK, NXE, NRG, PFE, TMUS, VZ, HPQ, LII, UUUU, DBX, IEF, NEM, PII, DNN, VGK, ITRI, SAIA, LUV, TSCO, JBHT, IEI, EWZ, PYPL, QRVO, SHAK, AOS, WFC, FSR, INTC, KLAC, MAR, MDC, RL, TOL, CHRW, ICUI, SLV, NGM, NVG, TRHC, TCOM, VG, WELL, ACHC, AVTR, BZUN, BKI, DEA, GE, HR, HRC, EFV, M, NCLH, XME, TER, TEVA, VER, VKTX, YETI, ZYME, ACRX, AMH, COLD, BYND, CAT, CCXI, FOXF, HSY, IBM, IPG, DLS, IRM, IJS, JOUT, KOD, MBUU, NTES, PG, QGEN, STAG, TSM, UBER, UPS, SPCE, VMW, ABBV, ANGO, BNTX, BMY, DOOO, CDNA, CELH, COO, DHR, EBS, FOX, FRPT, GRMN, GILD, GH, PEAK, HPE, HOLX, IGMS, SHY, EMB, LYB, MED, NEOG, NEO, NVCR, PKI, PM, PLNT, SMPL, TT, VEEV, WU, XPO, BGNE, CADE, CALX, KO, DD, EW, FB, XLF, GM, GFL, GT, HCA, HRI, ILMN, VGT, INTU, ISRG, QQQ, LULU, MTD, NOK, PPL, PLD, DGX, RPD, QSR, SGEN, SBNY, SNA, SYK, SWCH, TXN, TRUP, URG, VWOB, VTRS, WCC, WTFC, ZM, AKAM, ALLE, BKR, BIIB, CARA, CDW, CHTR, CHE, CTXS, CLDR, CGNX, CMCO, CSGP, CRSP, CCI, CONE, DVA, NUGT, DVN, APPS, ENS, ELS, EQR, ERIC, EXR, FFIV, FR, FTNT, FTV, FOXA, LIT, EAF, HCAT, HTGC, HYFM, EWY, LOGI, MAA, TAP, NSA, NIO, PK, PAYX, PCG, PSA, REXR, RPM, RHP, SPG, SSNC, SUI, FTI, TRQ, UGI, UAA, RTX, VNO, WY, WDAY, ZNGA,
- Sold Out: FCAM, DB, EWM, OIH, QS, XLI, TCF, VNQ, KURA, OHI, FLIR, VFH, NTAP, KODK, GSG, EWU, VV, HII, ZGNX, PODD, VEA, ARCT, EMN, APLS, PS, XEL, TVTX, KYMR, INDY, LQD, ALSN, BC, CACI, LRCX, SMG, SWKS, TXRH, KMPR, GLUU, GWPH, ZS, STX, WD5A, ORCL, AGNC, FLR, CLGX, ED, CCEP, AREC,
For the details of EXANE DERIVATIVES's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/exane+derivatives/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of EXANE DERIVATIVES
- Stellantis NV (STLA) - 1,451,403 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. New Position
- UBS Group AG (UBS) - 1,186,129 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 466.22%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 39,218 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.64%
- iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 58,974 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.38%
- Alcon Inc (ALC) - 109,041 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
Exane Derivatives initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $18.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.41%. The holding were 1,451,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alcon Inc (ALC)
Exane Derivatives initiated holding in Alcon Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.27 and $76.21, with an estimated average price of $71.19. The stock is now traded at around $70.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 109,041 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Exane Derivatives initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3626.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 1,998 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ferrari NV (RACE)
Exane Derivatives initiated holding in Ferrari NV. The purchase prices were between $195.57 and $219.37, with an estimated average price of $208.55. The stock is now traded at around $211.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 25,249 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Exane Derivatives initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 24,593 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Exane Derivatives initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $37.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 62,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: UBS Group AG (UBS)
Exane Derivatives added to a holding in UBS Group AG by 466.22%. The purchase prices were between $14.96 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $15.8. The stock is now traded at around $16.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 1,186,129 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Exane Derivatives added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 66.38%. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $148.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 58,974 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CNH Industrial NV (CNHI)
Exane Derivatives added to a holding in CNH Industrial NV by 845.87%. The purchase prices were between $14.84 and $18.38, with an estimated average price of $16.39. The stock is now traded at around $16.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 232,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Exane Derivatives added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 68.63%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $439.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 10,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Exane Derivatives added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 294.62%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1555.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Exane Derivatives added to a holding in 3M Co by 20043.24%. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $200.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 7,453 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Stellantis NV (FCAM)
Exane Derivatives sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $17.08, with an estimated average price of $12.49.Sold Out: Deutsche Bank AG (DB)
Exane Derivatives sold out a holding in Deutsche Bank AG. The sale prices were between $11.69 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.54.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (EWM)
Exane Derivatives sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF. The sale prices were between $25.54 and $27.39, with an estimated average price of $26.52.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)
Exane Derivatives sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The sale prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7.Sold Out: QuantumScape Corp (QS)
Exane Derivatives sold out a holding in QuantumScape Corp. The sale prices were between $24.06 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $32.69.Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Exane Derivatives sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11.Reduced: iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT)
Exane Derivatives reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 99.97%. The sale prices were between $56.86 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.25%. Exane Derivatives still held 39 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of EXANE DERIVATIVES. Also check out:
1. EXANE DERIVATIVES's Undervalued Stocks
2. EXANE DERIVATIVES's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EXANE DERIVATIVES's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EXANE DERIVATIVES keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment