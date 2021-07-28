Exane Derivatives Buys Stellantis NV, UBS Group AG, Alcon Inc, Sells Stellantis NV, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF, Linde PLC

New Purchases: STLA, ALC, AMZN, RACE, AAPL, BAC, C, BHP, AZO, BRK.B, ALGN, AMD, ADI, DOW, AMED, CLH, ACM, ABNB, AXP, CRBN, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, AEP, CVNA, GMBTU, UNP, BIDU, BAX, JCI, CHPT, CHPT, EUSGU, AAP, ALB, AWK, ON, TTEK, EME, MLM, TRN, ACTDU, ASML, LNG, FAX, CIBR, IFF, AMAT, ADM, BLDP, GOLD, CTVA, NSC, BIL, GOLF, APD, AEE, CDNS, CSL, COLM, COMM, HAIN, XRT, SFM, ADTN, AA, BAND, BE, CVA, DTE, ETR, EXPO, FRTA, FELE, GFF, HAL, RXI, KBR, MSM, OR, TEX, TMST, TPC, URI, ECOL, VMI, VHT, VIAV, TWOU, AYI, ADC, ATI, AY, BMI, BWA, CWST, CMC, CXW, EXTR, FTDR, HSC, HTBK, HUBB, INVH, SHV, MTX, MYRG, NREF, NVEE, PRIM, LSI, ITE, SPTS, STRL, STKL, BND, BNDX, TYL, USCR, X, PPLT, ATRS, BDX, BRX, CBAY, HBAN, LITE, MDGL, MIRM, NGVC, OGN, ACTG, AEM, ARNA, AVIR, BBY, BAH, BMBL, ESTC, BIV, LB, CASH, 2K90, RBLX, SMBK, ABT, AEIS, ALLO, ALL, AEL, PLAN, ARRY, ADSK, BILI, BILL, NTB, BLBD, CMBM, LFC, CCIV, CCOI, WISH, COUP, CRWD, CVS, DKNG, ERO, ERO, EXAS, FERG, IBKR, ICE, IXG, EXI, MXI, FROG, LEVI, MGNI, PD, PH, PSNL, RJF, SNOW, Z, ZION, ACAD, ALK, ALEC, ADS, AAT, AME, AMGN, BUD, ARW, AZPN, ADP, AVB, BLL, BMO, BSET, BBBY, WRB, HRB, BP, CAJ, CGAU, XLC, CUBE, DLR, 6CL0, EBAY, MJ, FSM, FTFT, GTX, KXI, IXN, JXI, IJJ, REET, KBH, MPW, MHK, R, SABR, SBSW, SLGL, STE, TDY, TM, TNL, VICI,

STLA, ALC, AMZN, RACE, AAPL, BAC, C, BHP, AZO, BRK.B, ALGN, AMD, ADI, DOW, AMED, CLH, ACM, ABNB, AXP, CRBN, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, AEP, CVNA, GMBTU, UNP, BIDU, BAX, JCI, CHPT, CHPT, EUSGU, AAP, ALB, AWK, ON, TTEK, EME, MLM, TRN, ACTDU, ASML, LNG, FAX, CIBR, IFF, AMAT, ADM, BLDP, GOLD, CTVA, NSC, BIL, GOLF, APD, AEE, CDNS, CSL, COLM, COMM, HAIN, XRT, SFM, ADTN, AA, BAND, BE, CVA, DTE, ETR, EXPO, FRTA, FELE, GFF, HAL, RXI, KBR, MSM, OR, TEX, TMST, TPC, URI, ECOL, VMI, VHT, VIAV, TWOU, AYI, ADC, ATI, AY, BMI, BWA, CWST, CMC, CXW, EXTR, FTDR, HSC, HTBK, HUBB, INVH, SHV, MTX, MYRG, NREF, NVEE, PRIM, LSI, ITE, SPTS, STRL, STKL, BND, BNDX, TYL, USCR, X, PPLT, ATRS, BDX, BRX, CBAY, HBAN, LITE, MDGL, MIRM, NGVC, OGN, ACTG, AEM, ARNA, AVIR, BBY, BAH, BMBL, ESTC, BIV, LB, CASH, 2K90, RBLX, SMBK, ABT, AEIS, ALLO, ALL, AEL, PLAN, ARRY, ADSK, BILI, BILL, NTB, BLBD, CMBM, LFC, CCIV, CCOI, WISH, COUP, CRWD, CVS, DKNG, ERO, ERO, EXAS, FERG, IBKR, ICE, IXG, EXI, MXI, FROG, LEVI, MGNI, PD, PH, PSNL, RJF, SNOW, Z, ZION, ACAD, ALK, ALEC, ADS, AAT, AME, AMGN, BUD, ARW, AZPN, ADP, AVB, BLL, BMO, BSET, BBBY, WRB, HRB, BP, CAJ, CGAU, XLC, CUBE, DLR, 6CL0, EBAY, MJ, FSM, FTFT, GTX, KXI, IXN, JXI, IJJ, REET, KBH, MPW, MHK, R, SABR, SBSW, SLGL, STE, TDY, TM, TNL, VICI, Added Positions: UBS, IVE, CNHI, SPY, SHOP, MMM, ATVI, ADBE, GOOGL, AVGO, XLE, NKE, CVX, EXP, VMC, KR, SATS, MSFT, GWW, IYG, NEP, VFC, NUE, MTZ, MCHP, PWR, NOW, AMRC, ARMK, CM, ROAD, MA, ASHR, CSCO, IP, NVDA, VTV, SKX, AMT, CF, CIEN, COST, DAL, EXPD, MCD, SUM, TGT, UNH, ABC, TLT, J, LEN, MMS, SO, TDOC, BSX, ECL, HD, OC, POOL, GLD, TMO, DHI, AQUA, FVRR, GS, MKC, NEE, CRM, STLD, WM, A, CMI, DUK, EIX, EXC, SRE, KBE, TPIC, TWLO, BABA, BCE, DQ, DECK, DY, EMR, EQIX, FE, JNPR, KMI, MELI, SLB, SQ, TRMB, TWST, WFG, WMB, XLNX, GOOG, AYX, BLK, CBRE, FTCH, HYG, PICK, MAS, MRK, ROK, SONY, BLD, ULTA, ANIP, CMLF, EHC, FUTU, EWW, LVS, LI, MU, PCH, QCOM, RSG, SPGI, THO, UE, JETS, XPEV, XYL, AVLR, CHWY, CB, DE, DXCM, DT, MDLZ, MSCI, NOC, RCS, SIVB, WMT, WDC, WIX, ZLAB, ZI, ARGX, AUPH, TBBK, BBIO, CTRE, NET, CMA, DOCU, DG, D, DRE, DUST, EGO, LLY, EVER, FHN, GDDY, HQY, HON, INCY, PTH, IXJ, JPM, K, KNSA, LBAI, MKTX, MET, OTIS, PAYC, PNR, PEP, PHAT, PING, PGR, PTC, PHM, REGN, RNG, SAIL, SPLK, TENB, DIS, TLRY, TLRY, QURE, VRTX, WCN, MO, AMBA, AMCR, APTV, TEAM, BMRN, BKNG, CPB, GOEV, CE, LEU, CRNC, CHGG, CME, CGNT, CGNT, GLW, CREE, DAR, ENPH, ETSY, FUBO, FCEL, GTHX, GHG, IRDM, FXI, IWD, IWN, IWM, TIP, JAZZ, LOW, MPC, MRVL, MTCH, MGP, MS, OKTA, ORI, PDD, PEG, QTS, RGNX, REGI, SBAC, SMAR, SNAP, SEDG, SPOT, STT, TTWO, TAL, TRNO, VRNT, VICR, WHR, WKHS, YUM,

UBS, IVE, CNHI, SPY, SHOP, MMM, ATVI, ADBE, GOOGL, AVGO, XLE, NKE, CVX, EXP, VMC, KR, SATS, MSFT, GWW, IYG, NEP, VFC, NUE, MTZ, MCHP, PWR, NOW, AMRC, ARMK, CM, ROAD, MA, ASHR, CSCO, IP, NVDA, VTV, SKX, AMT, CF, CIEN, COST, DAL, EXPD, MCD, SUM, TGT, UNH, ABC, TLT, J, LEN, MMS, SO, TDOC, BSX, ECL, HD, OC, POOL, GLD, TMO, DHI, AQUA, FVRR, GS, MKC, NEE, CRM, STLD, WM, A, CMI, DUK, EIX, EXC, SRE, KBE, TPIC, TWLO, BABA, BCE, DQ, DECK, DY, EMR, EQIX, FE, JNPR, KMI, MELI, SLB, SQ, TRMB, TWST, WFG, WMB, XLNX, GOOG, AYX, BLK, CBRE, FTCH, HYG, PICK, MAS, MRK, ROK, SONY, BLD, ULTA, ANIP, CMLF, EHC, FUTU, EWW, LVS, LI, MU, PCH, QCOM, RSG, SPGI, THO, UE, JETS, XPEV, XYL, AVLR, CHWY, CB, DE, DXCM, DT, MDLZ, MSCI, NOC, RCS, SIVB, WMT, WDC, WIX, ZLAB, ZI, ARGX, AUPH, TBBK, BBIO, CTRE, NET, CMA, DOCU, DG, D, DRE, DUST, EGO, LLY, EVER, FHN, GDDY, HQY, HON, INCY, PTH, IXJ, JPM, K, KNSA, LBAI, MKTX, MET, OTIS, PAYC, PNR, PEP, PHAT, PING, PGR, PTC, PHM, REGN, RNG, SAIL, SPLK, TENB, DIS, TLRY, TLRY, QURE, VRTX, WCN, MO, AMBA, AMCR, APTV, TEAM, BMRN, BKNG, CPB, GOEV, CE, LEU, CRNC, CHGG, CME, CGNT, CGNT, GLW, CREE, DAR, ENPH, ETSY, FUBO, FCEL, GTHX, GHG, IRDM, FXI, IWD, IWN, IWM, TIP, JAZZ, LOW, MPC, MRVL, MTCH, MGP, MS, OKTA, ORI, PDD, PEG, QTS, RGNX, REGI, SBAC, SMAR, SNAP, SEDG, SPOT, STT, TTWO, TAL, TRNO, VRNT, VICR, WHR, WKHS, YUM, Reduced Positions: EWT, LIN, RSX, KSA, TUR, T, FCX, VALE, CCJ, RIO, MRNA, GDXJ, BNO, JNJ, LHX, SEE, MDT, ZTS, MCK, PLUG, RUN, ACB, OMC, NFLX, SJM, GDX, AXTA, BG, CCK, NXE, NRG, PFE, TMUS, VZ, HPQ, LII, UUUU, DBX, IEF, NEM, PII, DNN, VGK, ITRI, SAIA, LUV, TSCO, JBHT, IEI, EWZ, PYPL, QRVO, SHAK, AOS, WFC, FSR, INTC, KLAC, MAR, MDC, RL, TOL, CHRW, ICUI, SLV, NGM, NVG, TRHC, TCOM, VG, WELL, ACHC, AVTR, BZUN, BKI, DEA, GE, HR, HRC, EFV, M, NCLH, XME, TER, TEVA, VER, VKTX, YETI, ZYME, ACRX, AMH, COLD, BYND, CAT, CCXI, FOXF, HSY, IBM, IPG, DLS, IRM, IJS, JOUT, KOD, MBUU, NTES, PG, QGEN, STAG, TSM, UBER, UPS, SPCE, VMW, ABBV, ANGO, BNTX, BMY, DOOO, CDNA, CELH, COO, DHR, EBS, FOX, FRPT, GRMN, GILD, GH, PEAK, HPE, HOLX, IGMS, SHY, EMB, LYB, MED, NEOG, NEO, NVCR, PKI, PM, PLNT, SMPL, TT, VEEV, WU, XPO, BGNE, CADE, CALX, KO, DD, EW, FB, XLF, GM, GFL, GT, HCA, HRI, ILMN, VGT, INTU, ISRG, QQQ, LULU, MTD, NOK, PPL, PLD, DGX, RPD, QSR, SGEN, SBNY, SNA, SYK, SWCH, TXN, TRUP, URG, VWOB, VTRS, WCC, WTFC, ZM, AKAM, ALLE, BKR, BIIB, CARA, CDW, CHTR, CHE, CTXS, CLDR, CGNX, CMCO, CSGP, CRSP, CCI, CONE, DVA, NUGT, DVN, APPS, ENS, ELS, EQR, ERIC, EXR, FFIV, FR, FTNT, FTV, FOXA, LIT, EAF, HCAT, HTGC, HYFM, EWY, LOGI, MAA, TAP, NSA, NIO, PK, PAYX, PCG, PSA, REXR, RPM, RHP, SPG, SSNC, SUI, FTI, TRQ, UGI, UAA, RTX, VNO, WY, WDAY, ZNGA,

EWT, LIN, RSX, KSA, TUR, T, FCX, VALE, CCJ, RIO, MRNA, GDXJ, BNO, JNJ, LHX, SEE, MDT, ZTS, MCK, PLUG, RUN, ACB, OMC, NFLX, SJM, GDX, AXTA, BG, CCK, NXE, NRG, PFE, TMUS, VZ, HPQ, LII, UUUU, DBX, IEF, NEM, PII, DNN, VGK, ITRI, SAIA, LUV, TSCO, JBHT, IEI, EWZ, PYPL, QRVO, SHAK, AOS, WFC, FSR, INTC, KLAC, MAR, MDC, RL, TOL, CHRW, ICUI, SLV, NGM, NVG, TRHC, TCOM, VG, WELL, ACHC, AVTR, BZUN, BKI, DEA, GE, HR, HRC, EFV, M, NCLH, XME, TER, TEVA, VER, VKTX, YETI, ZYME, ACRX, AMH, COLD, BYND, CAT, CCXI, FOXF, HSY, IBM, IPG, DLS, IRM, IJS, JOUT, KOD, MBUU, NTES, PG, QGEN, STAG, TSM, UBER, UPS, SPCE, VMW, ABBV, ANGO, BNTX, BMY, DOOO, CDNA, CELH, COO, DHR, EBS, FOX, FRPT, GRMN, GILD, GH, PEAK, HPE, HOLX, IGMS, SHY, EMB, LYB, MED, NEOG, NEO, NVCR, PKI, PM, PLNT, SMPL, TT, VEEV, WU, XPO, BGNE, CADE, CALX, KO, DD, EW, FB, XLF, GM, GFL, GT, HCA, HRI, ILMN, VGT, INTU, ISRG, QQQ, LULU, MTD, NOK, PPL, PLD, DGX, RPD, QSR, SGEN, SBNY, SNA, SYK, SWCH, TXN, TRUP, URG, VWOB, VTRS, WCC, WTFC, ZM, AKAM, ALLE, BKR, BIIB, CARA, CDW, CHTR, CHE, CTXS, CLDR, CGNX, CMCO, CSGP, CRSP, CCI, CONE, DVA, NUGT, DVN, APPS, ENS, ELS, EQR, ERIC, EXR, FFIV, FR, FTNT, FTV, FOXA, LIT, EAF, HCAT, HTGC, HYFM, EWY, LOGI, MAA, TAP, NSA, NIO, PK, PAYX, PCG, PSA, REXR, RPM, RHP, SPG, SSNC, SUI, FTI, TRQ, UGI, UAA, RTX, VNO, WY, WDAY, ZNGA, Sold Out: FCAM, DB, EWM, OIH, QS, XLI, TCF, VNQ, KURA, OHI, FLIR, VFH, NTAP, KODK, GSG, EWU, VV, HII, ZGNX, PODD, VEA, ARCT, EMN, APLS, PS, XEL, TVTX, KYMR, INDY, LQD, ALSN, BC, CACI, LRCX, SMG, SWKS, TXRH, KMPR, GLUU, GWPH, ZS, STX, WD5A, ORCL, AGNC, FLR, CLGX, ED, CCEP, AREC,

Paris, I0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Stellantis NV, UBS Group AG, Alcon Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Ferrari NV, sells Stellantis NV, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF, Linde PLC, VanEck Vectors Russia ETF, iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Exane Derivatives. As of 2021Q2, Exane Derivatives owns 1041 stocks with a total value of $437 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EXANE DERIVATIVES's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/exane+derivatives/current-portfolio/portfolio

Stellantis NV (STLA) - 1,451,403 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. New Position UBS Group AG (UBS) - 1,186,129 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 466.22% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 39,218 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.64% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 58,974 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.38% Alcon Inc (ALC) - 109,041 shares, 1.74% of the total portfolio. New Position

Exane Derivatives initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $18.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.41%. The holding were 1,451,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Exane Derivatives initiated holding in Alcon Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.27 and $76.21, with an estimated average price of $71.19. The stock is now traded at around $70.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 109,041 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Exane Derivatives initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3626.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 1,998 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Exane Derivatives initiated holding in Ferrari NV. The purchase prices were between $195.57 and $219.37, with an estimated average price of $208.55. The stock is now traded at around $211.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 25,249 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Exane Derivatives initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 24,593 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Exane Derivatives initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $37.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 62,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Exane Derivatives added to a holding in UBS Group AG by 466.22%. The purchase prices were between $14.96 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $15.8. The stock is now traded at around $16.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 1,186,129 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Exane Derivatives added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 66.38%. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $148.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 58,974 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Exane Derivatives added to a holding in CNH Industrial NV by 845.87%. The purchase prices were between $14.84 and $18.38, with an estimated average price of $16.39. The stock is now traded at around $16.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 232,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Exane Derivatives added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 68.63%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $439.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 10,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Exane Derivatives added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 294.62%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1555.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Exane Derivatives added to a holding in 3M Co by 20043.24%. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $200.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 7,453 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Exane Derivatives sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $11.9 and $17.08, with an estimated average price of $12.49.

Exane Derivatives sold out a holding in Deutsche Bank AG. The sale prices were between $11.69 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.54.

Exane Derivatives sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF. The sale prices were between $25.54 and $27.39, with an estimated average price of $26.52.

Exane Derivatives sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The sale prices were between $174.22 and $244.64, with an estimated average price of $208.7.

Exane Derivatives sold out a holding in QuantumScape Corp. The sale prices were between $24.06 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $32.69.

Exane Derivatives sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11.

Exane Derivatives reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 99.97%. The sale prices were between $56.86 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.25%. Exane Derivatives still held 39 shares as of 2021-06-30.