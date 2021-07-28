Logo
Coconut Grove Bank Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Medtronic PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Sells Tesla Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Coconut Grove Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Medtronic PLC, Abbott Laboratories, BlackRock Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, sells Tesla Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Corning Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coconut Grove Bank. As of 2021Q2, Coconut Grove Bank owns 219 stocks with a total value of $461 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COCONUT GROVE BANK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/coconut+grove+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COCONUT GROVE BANK
  1. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 317,720 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.57%
  2. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 129,037 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 61,034 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,290 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25%
  5. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 196,688 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.31%
New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Coconut Grove Bank initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $861.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 346 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Coconut Grove Bank initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $106.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Coconut Grove Bank initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1580.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 158 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Coconut Grove Bank initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $397.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 564 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Coconut Grove Bank initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $152.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)

Coconut Grove Bank initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $392.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Coconut Grove Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.41%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 68,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Coconut Grove Bank added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 224.93%. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $130.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,418 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Coconut Grove Bank added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 22.63%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $119.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 38,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF)

Coconut Grove Bank added to a holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 39.99%. The purchase prices were between $61.79 and $62.76, with an estimated average price of $62.35. The stock is now traded at around $62.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Coconut Grove Bank sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Coconut Grove Bank sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Sold Out: Corning Inc (GLW)

Coconut Grove Bank sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6.



Here is the complete portfolio of COCONUT GROVE BANK. Also check out:

1. COCONUT GROVE BANK's Undervalued Stocks
2. COCONUT GROVE BANK's Top Growth Companies, and
3. COCONUT GROVE BANK's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that COCONUT GROVE BANK keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
