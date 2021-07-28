Coconut Grove Bank Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Medtronic PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Sells Tesla Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC

New Purchases: BLK, SCHX, CRL, TGT, MELI, PANW, TEAM, XLK, EQIX, PEG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Medtronic PLC, Abbott Laboratories, BlackRock Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, sells Tesla Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Corning Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coconut Grove Bank. As of 2021Q2, Coconut Grove Bank owns 219 stocks with a total value of $461 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 317,720 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.57% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 129,037 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 61,034 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,290 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 196,688 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.31%

Coconut Grove Bank initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $861.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 346 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coconut Grove Bank initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $106.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coconut Grove Bank initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1580.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 158 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coconut Grove Bank initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $397.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 564 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coconut Grove Bank initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $152.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coconut Grove Bank initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $392.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coconut Grove Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.41%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 68,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coconut Grove Bank added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 224.93%. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $130.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,418 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coconut Grove Bank added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 22.63%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $119.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 38,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coconut Grove Bank added to a holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 39.99%. The purchase prices were between $61.79 and $62.76, with an estimated average price of $62.35. The stock is now traded at around $62.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Coconut Grove Bank sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Coconut Grove Bank sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Coconut Grove Bank sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6.