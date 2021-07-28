Coconut Grove Bank Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Medtronic PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Sells Tesla Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC

- New Purchases: BLK, SCHX, CRL, TGT, MELI, PANW, TEAM, XLK, EQIX, PEG,
- Added Positions: VCSH, MDT, IEMG, IJR, ABT, IJH, AAPL, IEFA, BAC, VNQ, VWO, MUB, IWD, EEM, SCHH, CMF, ABBV, PM, UL, PFE, MRK, T, INTC, GILD, BTI, CM, XOM, KO, DUK, MMM, AEP, BCE, IJT, CVX, CSCO, CCI, D, IBM, ENB, VOD, VZ, TRP, SO, GIS, PEP, PPL, NGG, HBAN, RF, TFC, VBR, AMGN,
- Reduced Positions: TSLA, VOO, LMBS, MSFT, PNC, VDE, BND, TSM, UNH, MCD, NOW, PYPL, HDB, IT, BK, ADSK, ACN, ZTS, ASML, XLE, SBUX, SAP, QCOM, NFLX, MDLZ, KMB, ISRG, INTU, ILMN, ADP, AZN, ALGN,
- Sold Out: IAU, STX, GLW,
These are the top 5 holdings of COCONUT GROVE BANK
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 317,720 shares, 7.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.57%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 129,037 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 61,034 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,290 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 196,688 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.31%
Coconut Grove Bank initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $861.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 346 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Coconut Grove Bank initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $106.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Coconut Grove Bank initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1580.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 158 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Coconut Grove Bank initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $397.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 564 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Coconut Grove Bank initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $152.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)
Coconut Grove Bank initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $392.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 680 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Coconut Grove Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.41%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 68,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Coconut Grove Bank added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 224.93%. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $130.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,418 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Coconut Grove Bank added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 22.63%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $119.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 38,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF)
Coconut Grove Bank added to a holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 39.99%. The purchase prices were between $61.79 and $62.76, with an estimated average price of $62.35. The stock is now traded at around $62.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Coconut Grove Bank sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Coconut Grove Bank sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.Sold Out: Corning Inc (GLW)
Coconut Grove Bank sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6.
Here is the complete portfolio of COCONUT GROVE BANK. Also check out:
