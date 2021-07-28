vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG Buys AGCO Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon, Sells Honeywell International Inc, Visa Inc, Amazon.com Inc

New Purchases: AGCO, BABA, EBND, UNH, ST, XLV, TEVA, ICE, VGK, ISRG, FLOT, EDU,

Zurich, V8, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AGCO Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon, UnitedHealth Group Inc, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, sells Honeywell International Inc, Visa Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG. As of 2021Q2, vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG owns 80 stocks with a total value of $195 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,769 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.03% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,067 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 96,366 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.55% Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 23,662 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.75% Visa Inc (V) - 36,394 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.89%

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG initiated holding in AGCO Corp. The purchase prices were between $121.75 and $156.6, with an estimated average price of $140.83. The stock is now traded at around $125.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 44,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon. The purchase prices were between $25.72 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $26.42. The stock is now traded at around $26.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 21,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $186.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $415.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG initiated holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC. The purchase prices were between $54.36 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $58.32. The stock is now traded at around $54.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,937 shares as of 2021-06-30.

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $131.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG added to a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.70%. The purchase prices were between $64.95 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $67.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 24,571 shares as of 2021-06-30.

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 70.27%. The purchase prices were between $79.72 and $87.08, with an estimated average price of $84.3. The stock is now traded at around $85.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,371 shares as of 2021-06-30.

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 20.28%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2638.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 49.69%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $243.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG added to a holding in SAP SE by 43.59%. The purchase prices were between $122.79 and $145.84, with an estimated average price of $138.82. The stock is now traded at around $141.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 30.43%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $327.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29.

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF. The sale prices were between $25 and $29.52, with an estimated average price of $27.41.