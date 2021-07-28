vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG Buys AGCO Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon, Sells Honeywell International Inc, Visa Inc, Amazon.com Inc

- New Purchases: AGCO, BABA, EBND, UNH, ST, XLV, TEVA, ICE, VGK, ISRG, FLOT, EDU,
- Added Positions: DIS, KR, AAPL, TMO, PWR, PANW, NKE, EWJ, BMY, CWB, BLK, STZ, GLD, CTVA, GOOGL, SAP, CRM, C, FB, AVGO, HD, EEM, JPM, TLT, IQV, INDA, ECON, LQD, SYK, EMR, DON, DFE, TGT, STOR, GMF, FEP, EPP, LULU, EEMV, DGS, ABBV, JCI,
- Reduced Positions: HON, V, AMD, KHC, AMZN, MINT, VCSH, EZU, MO, NVDA, MSFT, EWL, LOW, FSZ, HBI, EOG, ILF, SPSB, SPY,
- Sold Out: PG, RSX,
For the details of vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vontobel+swiss+wealth+advisors+ag/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,769 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.03%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,067 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 96,366 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.55%
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 23,662 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.75%
- Visa Inc (V) - 36,394 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.89%
vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG initiated holding in AGCO Corp. The purchase prices were between $121.75 and $156.6, with an estimated average price of $140.83. The stock is now traded at around $125.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 44,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon (EBND)
vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon. The purchase prices were between $25.72 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $26.42. The stock is now traded at around $26.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 21,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $186.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $415.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)
vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG initiated holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC. The purchase prices were between $54.36 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $58.32. The stock is now traded at around $54.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,937 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $131.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG added to a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.70%. The purchase prices were between $64.95 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $67.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 24,571 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 70.27%. The purchase prices were between $79.72 and $87.08, with an estimated average price of $84.3. The stock is now traded at around $85.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,371 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 20.28%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2638.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 605 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 49.69%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $243.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SAP SE (SAP)
vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG added to a holding in SAP SE by 43.59%. The purchase prices were between $122.79 and $145.84, with an estimated average price of $138.82. The stock is now traded at around $141.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 30.43%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $327.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX)
vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF. The sale prices were between $25 and $29.52, with an estimated average price of $27.41.
Here is the complete portfolio of vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG. Also check out:
1. vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG's Undervalued Stocks
2. vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG's Top Growth Companies, and
3. vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment