vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG Buys AGCO Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon, Sells Honeywell International Inc, Visa Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG Buys AGCO Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon, Sells Honeywell International Inc, Visa Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Zurich, V8, based Investment company vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG (Current Portfolio) buys AGCO Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon, UnitedHealth Group Inc, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, sells Honeywell International Inc, Visa Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG. As of 2021Q2, vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG owns 80 stocks with a total value of $195 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vontobel+swiss+wealth+advisors+ag/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,769 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.03%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,067 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
  3. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 96,366 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.55%
  4. Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 23,662 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.75%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 36,394 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.89%
New Purchase: AGCO Corp (AGCO)

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG initiated holding in AGCO Corp. The purchase prices were between $121.75 and $156.6, with an estimated average price of $140.83. The stock is now traded at around $125.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 44,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon (EBND)

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon. The purchase prices were between $25.72 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $26.42. The stock is now traded at around $26.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 21,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $186.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $415.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG initiated holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC. The purchase prices were between $54.36 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $58.32. The stock is now traded at around $54.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,937 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $131.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG added to a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.70%. The purchase prices were between $64.95 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $68.03. The stock is now traded at around $67.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 24,571 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 70.27%. The purchase prices were between $79.72 and $87.08, with an estimated average price of $84.3. The stock is now traded at around $85.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,371 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 20.28%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2638.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 49.69%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $243.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SAP SE (SAP)

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG added to a holding in SAP SE by 43.59%. The purchase prices were between $122.79 and $145.84, with an estimated average price of $138.82. The stock is now traded at around $141.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 30.43%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $327.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX)

vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF. The sale prices were between $25 and $29.52, with an estimated average price of $27.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG. Also check out:

1. vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG's Undervalued Stocks
2. vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG's Top Growth Companies, and
3. vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that vontobel swiss wealth advisors AG keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider