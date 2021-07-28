Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc Buys Peloton Interactive Inc, Air T Inc, NextEra Energy Partners LP, Sells Jumia Technologies AG, Lamar Advertising Co, U.S. Bancorp

- New Purchases: AIRT, NEP, QQQ, IUSG,
- Added Positions: PTON, DGRO, PHYS, BRK.B, DVY, VGK, Z, VWO, MSFT, FDX, GOOGL, SNBR, VZ, RA, JPST, HD, JPM, MCD, IDV, LAND, ABNB, DSL, FAX, FRA, WY, SBUX, STZ, JNJ, NVO, AMT, CVS, IEUR, MDT, MMM, V, TSLA, XOM, IEMG, PEP, ZM,
- Reduced Positions: JMIA, GS, WFC, PRU, T, GE, KMI, BATRA, HACK,
- Sold Out: LAMR, USB,
These are the top 5 holdings of SCHWARZ DYGOS WHEELER INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 117,288 shares, 13.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 169,966 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,598 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 221,235 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.32%
- Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) - 82,992 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22%
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $364.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 597 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Air T Inc (AIRT)
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Air T Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.4 and $25, with an estimated average price of $22.92. The stock is now traded at around $29.302900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $64.79 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $71.47. The stock is now traded at around $75.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSG)
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $90.66 and $101.16, with an estimated average price of $96.16. The stock is now traded at around $104.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 88.40%. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $121.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 41,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc (FRA)
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc by 20.92%. The purchase prices were between $12.83 and $13.25, with an estimated average price of $12.99. The stock is now traded at around $13.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 25,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The sale prices were between $93.92 and $107.32, with an estimated average price of $101.53.Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61.
