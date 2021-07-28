Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc Buys Peloton Interactive Inc, Air T Inc, NextEra Energy Partners LP, Sells Jumia Technologies AG, Lamar Advertising Co, U.S. Bancorp

New Purchases: AIRT, NEP, QQQ, IUSG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Peloton Interactive Inc, Air T Inc, NextEra Energy Partners LP, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ISHARES TRUST, sells Jumia Technologies AG, Lamar Advertising Co, U.S. Bancorp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q2, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc owns 120 stocks with a total value of $244 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 117,288 shares, 13.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 169,966 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,598 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 221,235 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.32% Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) - 82,992 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22%

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $364.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 597 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Air T Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.4 and $25, with an estimated average price of $22.92. The stock is now traded at around $29.302900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $64.79 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $71.47. The stock is now traded at around $75.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $90.66 and $101.16, with an estimated average price of $96.16. The stock is now traded at around $104.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 88.40%. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $121.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 41,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc by 20.92%. The purchase prices were between $12.83 and $13.25, with an estimated average price of $12.99. The stock is now traded at around $13.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 25,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The sale prices were between $93.92 and $107.32, with an estimated average price of $101.53.

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61.