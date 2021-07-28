Strid Group, LLC Buys Marsh & McLennan Inc, Sells First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF, FIRST TR L CAP GRW, Nucor Corp

Added Positions: SCHB, VWO, FTSM, MMC, MSFT, VCSH, ACGL, GOOG,

SCHB, VWO, FTSM, MMC, MSFT, VCSH, ACGL, GOOG, Reduced Positions: FV, FTC, NUE, DWAS, IDCC, SHOP, QQQ, DIS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Marsh & McLennan Inc, sells First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF, FIRST TR L CAP GRW, Nucor Corp, Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strid Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Strid Group, LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $300 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 1,130,298 shares, 39.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.93% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 1,164,987 shares, 24.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76% Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) - 1,087,570 shares, 12.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 556,759 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.47% First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) - 325,518 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 61.28%

Strid Group, LLC added to a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc by 42.80%. The purchase prices were between $121.8 and $140.94, with an estimated average price of $133.79. The stock is now traded at around $146.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.