Strid Group, LLC Buys Marsh & McLennan Inc, Sells First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF, FIRST TR L CAP GRW, Nucor Corp

Investment company Strid Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Marsh & McLennan Inc, sells First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF, FIRST TR L CAP GRW, Nucor Corp, Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strid Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Strid Group, LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $300 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Strid Group, LLC. Also check out:
1. Strid Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Strid Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Strid Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Strid Group, LLC keeps buying
- Added Positions: SCHB, VWO, FTSM, MMC, MSFT, VCSH, ACGL, GOOG,
- Reduced Positions: FV, FTC, NUE, DWAS, IDCC, SHOP, QQQ, DIS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Strid Group, LLC
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 1,130,298 shares, 39.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.93%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 1,164,987 shares, 24.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.76%
- Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) - 1,087,570 shares, 12.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 556,759 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.47%
- First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) - 325,518 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 61.28%
Strid Group, LLC added to a holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc by 42.80%. The purchase prices were between $121.8 and $140.94, with an estimated average price of $133.79. The stock is now traded at around $146.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.
