MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Rent-A-Center Inc, Sells iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET, Apple Inc, Danaher Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Rent-A-Center Inc, MasTec Inc, Travel+Leisure Co, sells iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET, Apple Inc, Danaher Corp, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Tractor Supply Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC owns 78 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 111,501 shares, 15.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.08% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 43,387 shares, 11.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 230,560 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.74% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 311,987 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.10% Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (PIE) - 210,561 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15%

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.46 and $73.55, with an estimated average price of $63.74. The stock is now traded at around $54.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 13,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.04 and $65.5, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $56.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 15,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in MasTec Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.7 and $121.26, with an estimated average price of $108.26. The stock is now traded at around $99.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 7,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $56.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 12,666 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in PacWest Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $37.47 and $46.39, with an estimated average price of $42.69. The stock is now traded at around $40.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 15,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $459.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22.85%. The purchase prices were between $73.71 and $81.7, with an estimated average price of $77.75. The stock is now traded at around $75.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 63,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.30%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 21,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Murphy Oil Corp by 33.85%. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $25.53, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $21.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 51,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Trinseo SA by 36.35%. The purchase prices were between $56.24 and $69.39, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $52.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 18,778 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 59.56%. The purchase prices were between $108.52 and $110.72, with an estimated average price of $109.81. The stock is now traded at around $111.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.31%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44.

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57.

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tractor Supply Co. The sale prices were between $171.28 and $195.7, with an estimated average price of $183.05.

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5.