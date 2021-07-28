Logo
MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Rent-A-Center Inc, Sells iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET, Apple Inc, Danaher Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Rent-A-Center Inc, MasTec Inc, Travel+Leisure Co, sells iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ET, Apple Inc, Danaher Corp, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Tractor Supply Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC owns 78 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/morganrosel+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 111,501 shares, 15.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.08%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 43,387 shares, 11.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
  3. Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 230,560 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.74%
  4. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 311,987 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.10%
  5. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (PIE) - 210,561 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15%
New Purchase: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.46 and $73.55, with an estimated average price of $63.74. The stock is now traded at around $54.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 13,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.04 and $65.5, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $56.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 15,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MasTec Inc (MTZ)

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in MasTec Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.7 and $121.26, with an estimated average price of $108.26. The stock is now traded at around $99.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 7,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Travel+Leisure Co (TNL)

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The purchase prices were between $58 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $56.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 12,666 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in PacWest Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $37.47 and $46.39, with an estimated average price of $42.69. The stock is now traded at around $40.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 15,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $284.18 and $459.25, with an estimated average price of $352.86. The stock is now traded at around $459.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22.85%. The purchase prices were between $73.71 and $81.7, with an estimated average price of $77.75. The stock is now traded at around $75.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 63,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.30%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 21,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Murphy Oil Corp (MUR)

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Murphy Oil Corp by 33.85%. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $25.53, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $21.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 51,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Trinseo SA (TSE)

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Trinseo SA by 36.35%. The purchase prices were between $56.24 and $69.39, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $52.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 18,778 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 59.56%. The purchase prices were between $108.52 and $110.72, with an estimated average price of $109.81. The stock is now traded at around $111.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.31%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,069 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Danaher Corp (DHR)

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44.

Sold Out: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57.

Sold Out: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tractor Supply Co. The sale prices were between $171.28 and $195.7, with an estimated average price of $183.05.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MorganRosel Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
