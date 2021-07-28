Brown Financial Advisory Buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund

Added Positions: SPLG, BND, VB, IAGG, VTWO,

SPLG, BND, VB, IAGG, VTWO, Reduced Positions: IWB, SPAB, SPDW, SPEM, USRT, SHYG, VEA, VWO, IWF, IVV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brown Financial Advisory. As of 2021Q2, Brown Financial Advisory owns 26 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Brown Financial Advisory's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brown+financial+advisory/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 560,543 shares, 23.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.75% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 77,777 shares, 15.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 191,318 shares, 13.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 52,431 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 320,553 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4%

Brown Financial Advisory added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $87.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.