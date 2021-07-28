Brown Financial Advisory Buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund

Investment company Brown Financial Advisory (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brown Financial Advisory. As of 2021Q2, Brown Financial Advisory owns 26 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Brown Financial Advisory. Also check out:
1. Brown Financial Advisory's Undervalued Stocks
2. Brown Financial Advisory's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Brown Financial Advisory's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Brown Financial Advisory keeps buying
- Added Positions: SPLG, BND, VB, IAGG, VTWO,
- Reduced Positions: IWB, SPAB, SPDW, SPEM, USRT, SHYG, VEA, VWO, IWF, IVV,
For the details of Brown Financial Advisory's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brown+financial+advisory/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Brown Financial Advisory
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 560,543 shares, 23.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.75%
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 77,777 shares, 15.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 191,318 shares, 13.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 52,431 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52%
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 320,553 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4%
Brown Financial Advisory added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $87.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Brown Financial Advisory. Also check out:
1. Brown Financial Advisory's Undervalued Stocks
2. Brown Financial Advisory's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Brown Financial Advisory's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Brown Financial Advisory keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment