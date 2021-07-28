Logo
Parthenon Llc Buys Organon, General Mills Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Sells The Kraft Heinz Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Louisville, KY, based Investment company Parthenon Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Organon, General Mills Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Broadcom Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, sells The Kraft Heinz Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parthenon Llc. As of 2021Q2, Parthenon Llc owns 121 stocks with a total value of $667 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PARTHENON LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/parthenon+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PARTHENON LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 300,902 shares, 12.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 163,468 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
  3. Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 281,377 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
  4. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 148,143 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
  5. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 160,755 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Parthenon Llc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Parthenon Llc initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $68.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,544 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Parthenon Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $475.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 569 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Parthenon Llc initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85. The stock is now traded at around $59.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Parthenon Llc initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Parthenon Llc initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.71 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $44.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,073 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Parthenon Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 59.63%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,376 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of PARTHENON LLC. Also check out:

