Parthenon Llc Buys Organon, General Mills Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Sells The Kraft Heinz Co

Louisville, KY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Organon, General Mills Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, Broadcom Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, sells The Kraft Heinz Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Parthenon Llc. As of 2021Q2, Parthenon Llc owns 121 stocks with a total value of $667 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 300,902 shares, 12.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 163,468 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98% Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 281,377 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 148,143 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 160,755 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%

Parthenon Llc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parthenon Llc initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $68.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,544 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parthenon Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $475.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 569 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parthenon Llc initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85. The stock is now traded at around $59.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parthenon Llc initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parthenon Llc initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.71 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $44.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,073 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Parthenon Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 59.63%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $56.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,376 shares as of 2021-06-30.