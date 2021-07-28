Grandfield & Dodd, Llc Buys Teledyne Technologies Inc, Organon, Brown-Forman Corp, Sells , Amdocs, Fiserv Inc

New Purchases: TDY, OGN, BF.A, CARR, ILMN, NFLX, STE,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Teledyne Technologies Inc, Organon, Brown-Forman Corp, Carrier Global Corp, Illumina Inc, sells , Amdocs, Fiserv Inc, BancorpSouth Bank during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grandfield & Dodd, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Grandfield & Dodd, Llc owns 202 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 312,834 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 241,073 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54% Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 273,184 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25% Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 392,315 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37% Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) - 590,020 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.00%

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37. The stock is now traded at around $441.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 15,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 29,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $51.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc initiated holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.67 and $75.85, with an estimated average price of $71.1. The stock is now traded at around $68.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $486.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 506 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $518.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 25.02%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $367.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,369 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Grandfield & Dodd, Llc sold out a holding in BancorpSouth Bank. The sale prices were between $27.59 and $32.58, with an estimated average price of $30.4.