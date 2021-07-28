Logo
Guild Investment Management, Inc. Buys Lumentum Holdings Inc, Invesco Solar ETF, Honda Motor Co, Sells PetMed Express Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Palo Alto Networks Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Guild Investment Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Lumentum Holdings Inc, Invesco Solar ETF, Honda Motor Co, ViacomCBS Inc, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings, sells PetMed Express Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Guild Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Guild Investment Management, Inc. owns 65 stocks with a total value of $101 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Guild Investment Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/guild+investment+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Guild Investment Management, Inc.
  1. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 183,154 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.15%
  2. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS) - 668,810 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.83%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 42,905 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.79%
  4. Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 314,264 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
  5. PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT) - 227,440 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.28%
New Purchase: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Guild Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27. The stock is now traded at around $81.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 32,376 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

Guild Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.1 and $91.88, with an estimated average price of $81.51. The stock is now traded at around $80.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 29,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)

Guild Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $31.05. The stock is now traded at around $31.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 63,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Guild Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 42,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH)

Guild Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $15.11, with an estimated average price of $11.07. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 160,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)

Guild Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $154.82, with an estimated average price of $144.25. The stock is now traded at around $150.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 9,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)

Guild Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd by 61.17%. The purchase prices were between $22.85 and $28.36, with an estimated average price of $24.85. The stock is now traded at around $24.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 134,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT)

Guild Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr by 31.28%. The purchase prices were between $18.52 and $21.74, with an estimated average price of $20.38. The stock is now traded at around $17.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 227,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FinTech Acquisition Corp V (FTCV)

Guild Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in FinTech Acquisition Corp V by 86.71%. The purchase prices were between $10.39 and $14.48, with an estimated average price of $11.53. The stock is now traded at around $10.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 91,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU)

Guild Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Energy Fuels Inc by 127.33%. The purchase prices were between $5.14 and $7.29, with an estimated average price of $6.13. The stock is now traded at around $5.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 104,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)

Guild Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc by 33.64%. The purchase prices were between $75.51 and $84.79, with an estimated average price of $79.16. The stock is now traded at around $78.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 12,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: PetMed Express Inc (PETS)

Guild Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PetMed Express Inc. The sale prices were between $27.73 and $46.06, with an estimated average price of $31.81.

Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Guild Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73.

Sold Out: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Guild Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68.

Sold Out: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)

Guild Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $29.15 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $37.37.

Sold Out: TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (TPGY)

Guild Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. The sale prices were between $11.85 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $14.62.

Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Guild Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54.



Here is the complete portfolio of Guild Investment Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Guild Investment Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Guild Investment Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Guild Investment Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Guild Investment Management, Inc. keeps buying
