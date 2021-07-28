Guild Investment Management, Inc. Buys Lumentum Holdings Inc, Invesco Solar ETF, Honda Motor Co, Sells PetMed Express Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Palo Alto Networks Inc

- New Purchases: LITE, TAN, HMC, VIAC, VIH, FNV, BFLY, CCS, REMX, OGN, C, AAC.U, CRK, BRY, HON, ENFA,
- Added Positions: CGNT, CGNT, TBT, SDS, FTCV, GDX, UUUU, BMRN, GORO, SILV, EWJ, SILJ, CEF, MPW, NMFC, IBM, ALB, EOSE, ARCC, UNH, ADBE, HD, AMGN,
- Reduced Positions: CVS, AAPL, ABBV, VZ, PYPL, GNL, SIL, FB, CNHI,
- Sold Out: PETS, AZN, PANW, VXX, TPGY, XBI, RC, CACI, SKT, BW, PG, LIVX, PFE, KO, SAND, GMDA,
- VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 183,154 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.15%
- ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS) - 668,810 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.83%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 42,905 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.79%
- Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 314,264 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
- PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT) - 227,440 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.28%
Guild Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27. The stock is now traded at around $81.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 32,376 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)
Guild Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.1 and $91.88, with an estimated average price of $81.51. The stock is now traded at around $80.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 29,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)
Guild Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $31.05. The stock is now traded at around $31.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 63,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Guild Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 42,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH)
Guild Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $15.11, with an estimated average price of $11.07. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 160,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)
Guild Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $154.82, with an estimated average price of $144.25. The stock is now traded at around $150.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 9,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)
Guild Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd by 61.17%. The purchase prices were between $22.85 and $28.36, with an estimated average price of $24.85. The stock is now traded at around $24.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 134,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT)
Guild Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr by 31.28%. The purchase prices were between $18.52 and $21.74, with an estimated average price of $20.38. The stock is now traded at around $17.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 227,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FinTech Acquisition Corp V (FTCV)
Guild Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in FinTech Acquisition Corp V by 86.71%. The purchase prices were between $10.39 and $14.48, with an estimated average price of $11.53. The stock is now traded at around $10.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 91,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU)
Guild Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Energy Fuels Inc by 127.33%. The purchase prices were between $5.14 and $7.29, with an estimated average price of $6.13. The stock is now traded at around $5.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 104,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)
Guild Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc by 33.64%. The purchase prices were between $75.51 and $84.79, with an estimated average price of $79.16. The stock is now traded at around $78.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 12,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: PetMed Express Inc (PETS)
Guild Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PetMed Express Inc. The sale prices were between $27.73 and $46.06, with an estimated average price of $31.81.Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Guild Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73.Sold Out: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Guild Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68.Sold Out: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)
Guild Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $29.15 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $37.37.Sold Out: TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp (TPGY)
Guild Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. The sale prices were between $11.85 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $14.62.Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
Guild Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54.
