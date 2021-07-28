Logo
Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Buys Teledyne Technologies Inc, Old Republic International Corp, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Sells , Citrix Systems Inc, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Teledyne Technologies Inc, Old Republic International Corp, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, sells , Citrix Systems Inc, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, State Street Corporation, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc. As of 2021Q2, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc owns 104 stocks with a total value of $108 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hummer+financial+advisory+services+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc
  1. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 50,900 shares, 13.90% of the total portfolio.
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 34,155 shares, 13.59% of the total portfolio.
  3. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 17,448 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio.
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,909 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio.
  5. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 12,015 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37. The stock is now traded at around $441.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 565 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Old Republic International Corp (ORI)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Old Republic International Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.84 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $24.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.36. The stock is now traded at around $39.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $238.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (FLIR)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Sold Out: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $113.34 and $142.77, with an estimated average price of $124.87.

Sold Out: State Street Corporation (STT)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $78.6 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $84.45.

Sold Out: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The sale prices were between $188.97 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $221.37.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc. Also check out:

