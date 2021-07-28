Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Buys Teledyne Technologies Inc, Old Republic International Corp, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Sells , Citrix Systems Inc, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co

New Purchases: TDY, ORI, GSK, VO,

TDY, ORI, GSK, VO, Reduced Positions: BIL,

BIL, Sold Out: FLIR, CTXS, SMG, STT, VZ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Teledyne Technologies Inc, Old Republic International Corp, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, sells , Citrix Systems Inc, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, State Street Corporation, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc. As of 2021Q2, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc owns 104 stocks with a total value of $108 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hummer+financial+advisory+services+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Accenture PLC (ACN) - 50,900 shares, 13.90% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 34,155 shares, 13.59% of the total portfolio. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 17,448 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,909 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 12,015 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio.

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $402.58 and $452.22, with an estimated average price of $424.37. The stock is now traded at around $441.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 565 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Old Republic International Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.84 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $24.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.36. The stock is now traded at around $39.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $238.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $113.34 and $142.77, with an estimated average price of $124.87.

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $78.6 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $84.45.

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The sale prices were between $188.97 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $221.37.

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.