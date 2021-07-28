Logo
Shufro Rose & Co Llc Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Sells BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AbbVie Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Shufro Rose & Co Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Amazon.com Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, sells BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AbbVie Inc, BorgWarner Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shufro Rose & Co Llc. As of 2021Q2, Shufro Rose & Co Llc owns 288 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SHUFRO ROSE & CO LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shufro+rose+%26+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SHUFRO ROSE & CO LLC
  1. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 1,554,632 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.41%
  2. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 399,217 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35%
  3. Corning Inc (GLW) - 1,382,611 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41%
  4. Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) - 213,112 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.49%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 600,418 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.59%
New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Shufro Rose & Co Llc initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 326,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Shufro Rose & Co Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.69 and $238.25, with an estimated average price of $231.03. The stock is now traded at around $238.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (EUSA)

Shufro Rose & Co Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.15 and $84.64, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $85.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,464 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

Shufro Rose & Co Llc initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Montrose Environmental Group Inc (MEG)

Shufro Rose & Co Llc initiated holding in Montrose Environmental Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.92 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $52.59. The stock is now traded at around $50.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)

Shufro Rose & Co Llc initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $116.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Shufro Rose & Co Llc added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 4032.25%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $168.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 86,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Shufro Rose & Co Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 56.35%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3626.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 4,126 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Shufro Rose & Co Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.75%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $75.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 135,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD)

Shufro Rose & Co Llc added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E by 25.86%. The purchase prices were between $51.49 and $51.86, with an estimated average price of $51.71. The stock is now traded at around $51.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 30,875 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Shufro Rose & Co Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 97.39%. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $168.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Shufro Rose & Co Llc added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.50%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 17,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.2 and $31.32, with an estimated average price of $31.26.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Sold Out: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.11 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $30.09.

Sold Out: Score Media and Gaming Inc (5220)

Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold out a holding in Score Media and Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $10.7 and $23.2, with an estimated average price of $15.93.

Sold Out: Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (TDF)

Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold out a holding in Templeton Dragon Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $21.49 and $23.99, with an estimated average price of $23.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of SHUFRO ROSE & CO LLC. Also check out:

1. SHUFRO ROSE & CO LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SHUFRO ROSE & CO LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SHUFRO ROSE & CO LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SHUFRO ROSE & CO LLC keeps buying
