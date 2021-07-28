Rdl Financial Inc Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Amazon.com Inc, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Marriott International Inc,

- New Purchases: AMZN, HYG,
- Added Positions: VLUE, IEI, IPAY, PINS, HASI, AAPL, CTXS, V, QAI, BRK.B, MSFT, PZZA, BOND, JNJ, ABBV, CRM, BABA, INTC, CMCSA, VRSK, USMV, NWE, SYY, EMB, MNA, MA, FISV, ALLY, YETI, JAZZ, JPEM, MGRC, IJR, IEF, EZU, EHC, CERN, VGK, VPL, ALSN,
- Reduced Positions: XLG, ABC, EIG, TXT, COF, HD, ICLN, SNA, VUG, GSLC, HCA, AGG, VTV, FOUR, ACN, FICO, PG, VWO, AMAT, VBR,
- Sold Out: XOM, MAR, FEU,
For the details of RDL FINANCIAL INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rdl+financial+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of RDL FINANCIAL INC
- Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG) - 45,599 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 62,075 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83%
- iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 55,027 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.14%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 21,180 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95%
- Visa Inc (V) - 22,031 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%
Rdl Financial Inc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3626.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 71 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Rdl Financial Inc initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71. The stock is now traded at around $87.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)
Rdl Financial Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 56.81%. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $103.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 46,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)
Rdl Financial Inc added to a holding in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 30.61%. The purchase prices were between $65.41 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $71.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Rdl Financial Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 36.98%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $286.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,404 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Rdl Financial Inc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59.Sold Out: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
Rdl Financial Inc sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27.Sold Out: (FEU)
Rdl Financial Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $38.82 and $43.34, with an estimated average price of $41.6.
Here is the complete portfolio of RDL FINANCIAL INC. Also check out:
1. RDL FINANCIAL INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. RDL FINANCIAL INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RDL FINANCIAL INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RDL FINANCIAL INC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs
Please Login to leave a comment