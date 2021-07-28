Rdl Financial Inc Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Amazon.com Inc, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Marriott International Inc,

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Rdl Financial Inc Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Amazon.com Inc, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Marriott International Inc,

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Fairfax, VA, based Investment company Rdl Financial Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Amazon.com Inc, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF, Microsoft Corp, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Marriott International Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rdl Financial Inc. As of 2021Q2, Rdl Financial Inc owns 87 stocks with a total value of $179 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RDL FINANCIAL INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rdl+financial+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RDL FINANCIAL INC
  1. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG) - 45,599 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 62,075 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83%
  3. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 55,027 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.14%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 21,180 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 22,031 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%
New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Rdl Financial Inc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3626.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 71 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Rdl Financial Inc initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71. The stock is now traded at around $87.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Rdl Financial Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 56.81%. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $103.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 46,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY)

Rdl Financial Inc added to a holding in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 30.61%. The purchase prices were between $65.41 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $71.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Rdl Financial Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 36.98%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $286.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,404 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Rdl Financial Inc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59.

Sold Out: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Rdl Financial Inc sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27.

Sold Out: (FEU)

Rdl Financial Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $38.82 and $43.34, with an estimated average price of $41.6.



Here is the complete portfolio of RDL FINANCIAL INC. Also check out:

1. RDL FINANCIAL INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. RDL FINANCIAL INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RDL FINANCIAL INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RDL FINANCIAL INC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider