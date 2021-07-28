Rdl Financial Inc Buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Amazon.com Inc, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Marriott International Inc,

New Purchases: AMZN, HYG,

Fairfax, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Amazon.com Inc, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF, Microsoft Corp, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Marriott International Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rdl Financial Inc. As of 2021Q2, Rdl Financial Inc owns 87 stocks with a total value of $179 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG) - 45,599 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 62,075 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83% iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 55,027 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.14% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 21,180 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95% Visa Inc (V) - 22,031 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%

Rdl Financial Inc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3626.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 71 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rdl Financial Inc initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.02 and $87.75, with an estimated average price of $86.71. The stock is now traded at around $87.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rdl Financial Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 56.81%. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $103.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 46,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rdl Financial Inc added to a holding in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 30.61%. The purchase prices were between $65.41 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $71.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rdl Financial Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 36.98%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $286.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,404 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rdl Financial Inc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59.

Rdl Financial Inc sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $135 and $151.62, with an estimated average price of $144.27.

Rdl Financial Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $38.82 and $43.34, with an estimated average price of $41.6.