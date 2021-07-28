Logo
Patton Fund Management, Inc. Buys eBay Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Align Technology Inc, Sells Expedia Group Inc, General Electric Co, Hanesbrands Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Patton Fund Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys eBay Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Align Technology Inc, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, sells Expedia Group Inc, General Electric Co, Hanesbrands Inc, Hess Corp, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Patton Fund Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Patton Fund Management, Inc. owns 63 stocks with a total value of $187 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Patton Fund Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/patton+fund+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Patton Fund Management, Inc.
  1. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 208,534 shares, 12.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.40%
  2. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 144,774 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.54%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 208,373 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.08%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 24,720 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.85%
  5. SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR) - 99,419 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
New Purchase: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Patton Fund Management, Inc. initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $72.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 31,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Patton Fund Management, Inc. initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61. The stock is now traded at around $92.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 19,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Patton Fund Management, Inc. initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $541.53 and $621.76, with an estimated average price of $590.34. The stock is now traded at around $625.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 3,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Patton Fund Management, Inc. initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $57 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $58.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 32,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

Patton Fund Management, Inc. initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.29 and $130.39, with an estimated average price of $124.77. The stock is now traded at around $128.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 15,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Patton Fund Management, Inc. initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46. The stock is now traded at around $47.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 39,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gap Inc (GPS)

Patton Fund Management, Inc. added to a holding in Gap Inc by 529.55%. The purchase prices were between $29.78 and $36.33, with an estimated average price of $32.93. The stock is now traded at around $29.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 42,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Patton Fund Management, Inc. added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 53.02%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $290.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 7,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Patton Fund Management, Inc. added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 51.59%. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $622.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 3,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Patton Fund Management, Inc. added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 53.49%. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $93.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 20,388 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)

Patton Fund Management, Inc. added to a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp by 26.43%. The purchase prices were between $464.39 and $536.06, with an estimated average price of $498.05. The stock is now traded at around $540.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Patton Fund Management, Inc. added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 32.37%. The purchase prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88. The stock is now traded at around $329.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Patton Fund Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Patton Fund Management, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $12.78 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.39.

Sold Out: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)

Patton Fund Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The sale prices were between $18.26 and $22.37, with an estimated average price of $19.79.

Sold Out: Hess Corp (HES)

Patton Fund Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Hess Corp. The sale prices were between $67.02 and $90.66, with an estimated average price of $80.52.

Sold Out: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Patton Fund Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Patton Fund Management, Inc. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.



Here is the complete portfolio of Patton Fund Management, Inc.. Also check out:

