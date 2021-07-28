Patton Fund Management, Inc. Buys eBay Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Align Technology Inc, Sells Expedia Group Inc, General Electric Co, Hanesbrands Inc

- New Purchases: EBAY, CZR, ALGN, ADM, SYF, HLT, KMX, GOOGL, HST, KSU, HIG, PHM, BKNG, CPRT, TPR, DXC, TSCO, TDG, AAL, WAB, PDBC,
- Added Positions: IEF, GPS, VWO, IWM, EFA, DHR, LRCX, DHI, IWR, EL, ZBRA, CDNS, URI, SPY, TRMB, IVV, IR, IDXX, NVDA, QRVO, BRK.B, BIO, ROK, PWR, LEN, TMUS, SIVB,
- Reduced Positions: LB, NWSA, RHI, UAA, DVN, AMAT, GSG, MGM, GLD, AAPL, SHV, FCX,
- Sold Out: EXPE, GE, HBI, HES, FANG, DIS, TWTR, MRO, CMI, ATVI, IAU, EA, POOL, QCOM, TER, DISCA, PKI, TTWO, SWKS, ILMN, ALB, TSLA, SNPS, VIAC, ETN, NOW, AMP, ADSK, CMG, NKE, CTLT, ABT, NFLX, INFO, ETSY, AMD, APTV, SEE, PYPL, SHY, VNQ, RF, COP, ODFL, KLAC, NOV, AMCR, F, LUMN,
- iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 208,534 shares, 12.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.40%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 144,774 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.54%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 208,373 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.08%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 24,720 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.85%
- SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR) - 99,419 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
Patton Fund Management, Inc. initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $72.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 31,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Patton Fund Management, Inc. initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61. The stock is now traded at around $92.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 19,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Patton Fund Management, Inc. initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $541.53 and $621.76, with an estimated average price of $590.34. The stock is now traded at around $625.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 3,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)
Patton Fund Management, Inc. initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $57 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $58.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 32,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)
Patton Fund Management, Inc. initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.29 and $130.39, with an estimated average price of $124.77. The stock is now traded at around $128.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 15,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Synchrony Financial (SYF)
Patton Fund Management, Inc. initiated holding in Synchrony Financial. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $45.46. The stock is now traded at around $47.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 39,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Gap Inc (GPS)
Patton Fund Management, Inc. added to a holding in Gap Inc by 529.55%. The purchase prices were between $29.78 and $36.33, with an estimated average price of $32.93. The stock is now traded at around $29.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 42,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Patton Fund Management, Inc. added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 53.02%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $290.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 7,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Patton Fund Management, Inc. added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 51.59%. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $622.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 3,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Patton Fund Management, Inc. added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 53.49%. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $93.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 20,388 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)
Patton Fund Management, Inc. added to a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp by 26.43%. The purchase prices were between $464.39 and $536.06, with an estimated average price of $498.05. The stock is now traded at around $540.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Patton Fund Management, Inc. added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 32.37%. The purchase prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88. The stock is now traded at around $329.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Patton Fund Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Patton Fund Management, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $12.78 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.39.Sold Out: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)
Patton Fund Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The sale prices were between $18.26 and $22.37, with an estimated average price of $19.79.Sold Out: Hess Corp (HES)
Patton Fund Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Hess Corp. The sale prices were between $67.02 and $90.66, with an estimated average price of $80.52.Sold Out: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
Patton Fund Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Patton Fund Management, Inc. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.
