Chatham Capital Group, Inc. Buys Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Addus HomeCare Corp, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Emergent BioSolutions Inc, AT&T Inc

Savannah, GA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Addus HomeCare Corp, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Visa Inc, Facebook Inc, sells iShares Gold Trust, Emergent BioSolutions Inc, AT&T Inc, Unilever PLC, South State Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chatham Capital Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Chatham Capital Group, Inc. owns 186 stocks with a total value of $493 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 238,327 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 84,551 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 110,224 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.45% SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM) - 267,806 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.06% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 191,885 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.38%

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Addus HomeCare Corp. The purchase prices were between $80.75 and $110.22, with an estimated average price of $97.49. The stock is now traded at around $83.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,583 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $367.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $19.89, with an estimated average price of $19.58. The stock is now traded at around $20.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $530.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 457 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $390.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 644 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $424.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 618 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 1790.54%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $106.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 52,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.87%. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 76.34%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $250.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in Square Inc by 75.20%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $251.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 33.70%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2638.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 242 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 23.59%. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $412.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $56.61 and $92.91, with an estimated average price of $64.87.

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02.

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in South State Corp. The sale prices were between $77.82 and $90.95, with an estimated average price of $84.95.