Chatham Capital Group, Inc. Buys Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Addus HomeCare Corp, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Emergent BioSolutions Inc, AT&T Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Savannah, GA, based Investment company Chatham Capital Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Addus HomeCare Corp, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Visa Inc, Facebook Inc, sells iShares Gold Trust, Emergent BioSolutions Inc, AT&T Inc, Unilever PLC, South State Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chatham Capital Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Chatham Capital Group, Inc. owns 186 stocks with a total value of $493 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CHATHAM CAPITAL GROUP, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chatham+capital+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CHATHAM CAPITAL GROUP, INC.
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 238,327 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53%
  2. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 84,551 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 110,224 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.45%
  4. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM) - 267,806 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.06%
  5. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 191,885 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.38%
New Purchase: Addus HomeCare Corp (ADUS)

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Addus HomeCare Corp. The purchase prices were between $80.75 and $110.22, with an estimated average price of $97.49. The stock is now traded at around $83.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,583 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $367.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $19.89, with an estimated average price of $19.58. The stock is now traded at around $20.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $530.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 457 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $390.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 644 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $424.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 618 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 1790.54%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $106.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 52,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.87%. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 76.34%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $250.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in Square Inc by 75.20%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $251.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 33.70%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2638.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 242 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 23.59%. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $412.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS)

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $56.61 and $92.91, with an estimated average price of $64.87.

Sold Out: Unilever PLC (UL)

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Unilever PLC. The sale prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02.

Sold Out: South State Corp (SSB)

Chatham Capital Group, Inc. sold out a holding in South State Corp. The sale prices were between $77.82 and $90.95, with an estimated average price of $84.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of CHATHAM CAPITAL GROUP, INC.. Also check out:

1. CHATHAM CAPITAL GROUP, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. CHATHAM CAPITAL GROUP, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. CHATHAM CAPITAL GROUP, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CHATHAM CAPITAL GROUP, INC. keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider