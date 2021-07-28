Logo
West Coast Financial LLC Buys PerkinElmer Inc, iShares MBS ETF, Dropbox Inc, Sells Steris PLC, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Marriott International Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Santa Barbara, CA, based Investment company West Coast Financial LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PerkinElmer Inc, iShares MBS ETF, Dropbox Inc, Vontier Corp, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF, sells Steris PLC, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Marriott International Inc, Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF, IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, West Coast Financial LLC. As of 2021Q2, West Coast Financial LLC owns 131 stocks with a total value of $613 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of West Coast Financial LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/west+coast+financial+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of West Coast Financial LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 693,961 shares, 12.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 156,334 shares, 10.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.97%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 159,041 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,645 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
  5. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 106,482 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
New Purchase: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)

West Coast Financial LLC initiated holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.81 and $155.84, with an estimated average price of $140.26. The stock is now traded at around $170.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 36,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

West Coast Financial LLC initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.81 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $108.18. The stock is now traded at around $108.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 35,303 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vontier Corp (VNT)

West Coast Financial LLC initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.19, with an estimated average price of $32.9. The stock is now traded at around $32.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 102,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE)

West Coast Financial LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.73 and $35.78, with an estimated average price of $34.5. The stock is now traded at around $35.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Synaptics Inc (SYNA)

West Coast Financial LLC initiated holding in Synaptics Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.08 and $155.58, with an estimated average price of $135.11. The stock is now traded at around $144.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

West Coast Financial LLC initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09. The stock is now traded at around $34.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Dropbox Inc (DBX)

West Coast Financial LLC added to a holding in Dropbox Inc by 96.76%. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $27.31. The stock is now traded at around $30.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 233,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (JKD)

West Coast Financial LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 280.12%. The purchase prices were between $56.07 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $58.93. The stock is now traded at around $221.910900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 49,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (GWX)

West Coast Financial LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 49.57%. The purchase prices were between $37.01 and $39.59, with an estimated average price of $38.5. The stock is now traded at around $38.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,646 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

West Coast Financial LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 35.07%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $100.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,117 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

West Coast Financial LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 20.94%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,981 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV)

West Coast Financial LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $45.26 and $47.83, with an estimated average price of $46.75.



Here is the complete portfolio of West Coast Financial LLC. Also check out:

1. West Coast Financial LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. West Coast Financial LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. West Coast Financial LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that West Coast Financial LLC keeps buying
