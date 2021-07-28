West Coast Financial LLC Buys PerkinElmer Inc, iShares MBS ETF, Dropbox Inc, Sells Steris PLC, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Marriott International Inc

New Purchases: PKI, MBB, VNT, GSIE, EMR, HSY, SYNA, WY, VHT,

PKI, MBB, VNT, GSIE, EMR, HSY, SYNA, WY, VHT, Added Positions: IVV, DBX, JKD, SCHR, CVCO, IVE, GWX, INTC, KEYS, CVX, FDX, PEP, QQQ, ITE, EFA, SCHO, SEIC, MRK, MMS, MTZ, JPM, ITW, CLX, CSCO, SCHW, BRK.B, ABMD, T, VIG, VWO, PRF, DVY, AGG, GOOG, VZ,

IVV, DBX, JKD, SCHR, CVCO, IVE, GWX, INTC, KEYS, CVX, FDX, PEP, QQQ, ITE, EFA, SCHO, SEIC, MRK, MMS, MTZ, JPM, ITW, CLX, CSCO, SCHW, BRK.B, ABMD, T, VIG, VWO, PRF, DVY, AGG, GOOG, VZ, Reduced Positions: STE, WBA, MAR, MA, IJR, ALGN, IWM, COST, AMN, HLI, NKE, JNJ, BA, IJT, IWN, VB, THO, POR, MMM, IBM, CPRT, AYI, BKLN, NVS, CL, SPLV, VNQ, VYM,

STE, WBA, MAR, MA, IJR, ALGN, IWM, COST, AMN, HLI, NKE, JNJ, BA, IJT, IWN, VB, THO, POR, MMM, IBM, CPRT, AYI, BKLN, NVS, CL, SPLV, VNQ, VYM, Sold Out: XSLV,

Santa Barbara, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PerkinElmer Inc, iShares MBS ETF, Dropbox Inc, Vontier Corp, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF, sells Steris PLC, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Marriott International Inc, Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF, IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, West Coast Financial LLC. As of 2021Q2, West Coast Financial LLC owns 131 stocks with a total value of $613 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of West Coast Financial LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/west+coast+financial+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 693,961 shares, 12.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 156,334 shares, 10.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.97% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 159,041 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,645 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 106,482 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%

West Coast Financial LLC initiated holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.81 and $155.84, with an estimated average price of $140.26. The stock is now traded at around $170.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 36,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

West Coast Financial LLC initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.81 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $108.18. The stock is now traded at around $108.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 35,303 shares as of 2021-06-30.

West Coast Financial LLC initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.27 and $35.19, with an estimated average price of $32.9. The stock is now traded at around $32.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 102,633 shares as of 2021-06-30.

West Coast Financial LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.73 and $35.78, with an estimated average price of $34.5. The stock is now traded at around $35.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.

West Coast Financial LLC initiated holding in Synaptics Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.08 and $155.58, with an estimated average price of $135.11. The stock is now traded at around $144.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.

West Coast Financial LLC initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09. The stock is now traded at around $34.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

West Coast Financial LLC added to a holding in Dropbox Inc by 96.76%. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $27.31. The stock is now traded at around $30.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 233,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

West Coast Financial LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 280.12%. The purchase prices were between $56.07 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $58.93. The stock is now traded at around $221.910900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 49,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

West Coast Financial LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 49.57%. The purchase prices were between $37.01 and $39.59, with an estimated average price of $38.5. The stock is now traded at around $38.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,646 shares as of 2021-06-30.

West Coast Financial LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 35.07%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $100.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,117 shares as of 2021-06-30.

West Coast Financial LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 20.94%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,981 shares as of 2021-06-30.

West Coast Financial LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $45.26 and $47.83, with an estimated average price of $46.75.