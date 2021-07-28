Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys Elanco Animal Health Inc, Micron Technology Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells eBay Inc, State Street Corporation, Stanley Black & Decker Inc

Rotterdam, P7, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Elanco Animal Health Inc, Micron Technology Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Nasdaq Inc, Public Storage, sells eBay Inc, State Street Corporation, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Beyond Meat Inc, AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.. As of 2021Q2, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owns 957 stocks with a total value of $45.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 13,457,252 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.89% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 6,696,512 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.62% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 284,400 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 380,543 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.15% Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,843,829 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.53%

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in AECOM. The purchase prices were between $59.93 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $65.33. The stock is now traded at around $61.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 417,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.07 and $32, with an estimated average price of $29.82. The stock is now traded at around $26.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.93 and $450.26, with an estimated average price of $419.83. The stock is now traded at around $473.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 33,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in Northern Star Investment Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in Alleghany Corp. The purchase prices were between $626.29 and $729.8, with an estimated average price of $686.74. The stock is now traded at around $659.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $116.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 18,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 4343.62%. The purchase prices were between $28.76 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.91. The stock is now traded at around $36.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,631,013 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 323.70%. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $74.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,676,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 47.45%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $415.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 814,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in Nasdaq Inc by 74.53%. The purchase prices were between $147.46 and $179.79, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $185.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,318,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in Public Storage by 195.99%. The purchase prices were between $246.76 and $304.75, with an estimated average price of $279.57. The stock is now traded at around $313.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 474,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 38.79%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $280.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 982,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $101.52 and $157.49, with an estimated average price of $133.07.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in The Carlyle Group Inc. The sale prices were between $36.76 and $46.98, with an estimated average price of $42.4.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The sale prices were between $40.15 and $48.87, with an estimated average price of $44.25.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in Dorman Products Inc. The sale prices were between $98 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $102.54.