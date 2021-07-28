Logo
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys Elanco Animal Health Inc, Micron Technology Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells eBay Inc, State Street Corporation, Stanley Black & Decker Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Rotterdam, P7, based Investment company Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. (Current Portfolio) buys Elanco Animal Health Inc, Micron Technology Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Nasdaq Inc, Public Storage, sells eBay Inc, State Street Corporation, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Beyond Meat Inc, AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.. As of 2021Q2, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owns 957 stocks with a total value of $45.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/robeco+institutional+asset+management+b.v./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 13,457,252 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.89%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 6,696,512 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.62%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 284,400 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 380,543 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.15%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,843,829 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.53%
New Purchase: AECOM (ACM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in AECOM. The purchase prices were between $59.93 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $65.33. The stock is now traded at around $61.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 417,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Marqeta Inc (MQ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.07 and $32, with an estimated average price of $29.82. The stock is now traded at around $26.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.93 and $450.26, with an estimated average price of $419.83. The stock is now traded at around $473.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 33,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Northern Star Investment Corp II (NSTB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in Northern Star Investment Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alleghany Corp (Y)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in Alleghany Corp. The purchase prices were between $626.29 and $729.8, with an estimated average price of $686.74. The stock is now traded at around $659.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $116.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 18,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 4343.62%. The purchase prices were between $28.76 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.91. The stock is now traded at around $36.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,631,013 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 323.70%. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $74.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,676,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 47.45%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $415.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 814,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in Nasdaq Inc by 74.53%. The purchase prices were between $147.46 and $179.79, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $185.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,318,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Public Storage (PSA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in Public Storage by 195.99%. The purchase prices were between $246.76 and $304.75, with an estimated average price of $279.57. The stock is now traded at around $313.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 474,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 38.79%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $280.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 982,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $101.52 and $157.49, with an estimated average price of $133.07.

Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07.

Sold Out: The Carlyle Group Inc (CG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in The Carlyle Group Inc. The sale prices were between $36.76 and $46.98, with an estimated average price of $42.4.

Sold Out: Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The sale prices were between $40.15 and $48.87, with an estimated average price of $44.25.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Sold Out: Dorman Products Inc (DORM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in Dorman Products Inc. The sale prices were between $98 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $102.54.



Here is the complete portfolio of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.. Also check out:

1. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. keeps buying
