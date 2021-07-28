Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys Elanco Animal Health Inc, Micron Technology Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells eBay Inc, State Street Corporation, Stanley Black & Decker Inc

- New Purchases: ACM, MQ, TECH, NSTB, SLAB, MC, OGN, LITE, LSCC, SAFM, 4LRA, EIG, Y, WRB, CRL, RFP, OSH, WBS, VRNT, PLTR, PWR, VGR, PACK, TNL, RUSHA, SAGE, U, UMBF, SXT, JW.A, SBSI, SF, TPR, GNW, ABNB, AMN, BSY, CTRN, CLVT, CLBK, CUBI, EVR, FRME, GPS, NVAX, GEF, INGN, JCOM, KRNY, KLIC, LKFN, LHCG, LPX, LYFT, NWBI,
- Added Positions: GOOGL, MSFT, ELAN, MU, UNH, AAPL, NDAQ, PSA, AGCO, BRK.B, HPQ, DE, HD, PFE, TXN, BMY, AVGO, NKE, ANTM, HPE, NFLX, ACN, FB, AJG, MMC, ECL, HSY, EL, MAS, PAYX, ALL, AZO, INTU, SBNY, AFL, ARW, MOH, AMAT, ADP, BAX, DD, INTC, IPG, LB, LNC, MCD, MRNA, SBUX, VRSN, WAT, CBRE, C, KO, CL, CMCSA, DHR, FOXA, IT, HCA, KMI, LOW, MCK, OMC, ORLY, STX, AOS, SJM, FLOW, TJX, TT, TSN, UGI, VMW, WMT, MMM, ADS, ADI, ANSS, T, AVY, BFAM, CAT, CSCO, CVS, EWBC, FLT, F, IBM, IP, JCI, KEYS, KKR, MMS, MSI, NEM, NWSA, PNR, RHI, SLM, URI, VOYA, ADBE, AAP, ALGN, GOOG, ABC, AVT, BKR, CB, CI, CINF, CFG, CCI, CMI, DRI, DIS, EPAM, ETH, FIS, FTV, GNRC, GPC, IFF, IVZ, L, MRO, MTD, MHK, NTAP, NYCB, ODFL, ON, PGR, ROP, ROST, SCHW, SNA, UPST, WBA, A, ALB, ARE, ALLE, ALLY, ATUS, UHAL, AXP, APTV, ADM, TBBK, BX, BR, BG, BURL, CABO, CZR, CE, CNC, CERN, CF, LNG, CMS, COO, CTVA, DELL, DXCM, DLR, DPZ, DOW, DCT, DUK, EMN, ETN, EIX, EA, EQR, ERIE, ESS, EXC, EXPD, XOM, FICO, FSS, FITB, FRC, FE, FBHS, GE, GILD, GL, GS, HAL, HAS, HON, HII, ILMN, ISRG, IQV, J, JEF, JLL, KDP, KNX, KR, LH, LSTR, LEN, LSXMK, LSI, LUMN, MPC, MKL, MRVL, MDU, MCY, MDLZ, MPWR, MS, MWA, NCNO, NWL, NI, NUE, OHI, OKE, PANW, PH, PXD, PLUG, POOL, PTC, QTWO, QRVO, RJF, REG, RS, RNR, REZI, SAFT, CRM, SC, SBAC, SRE, ST, SPG, SLG, SQ, SSNC, TSLA, TXT, TMUS, TTC, TRV, ULTA, USB, VRTX, VRT, VIAC, VIRT, VC, WCN, WM, WFC, WDC, WY, XYL, AYI, AGNC, AFG, COLD, AMSF, AME, APH, AON, APG, ACGL, AROC, AGX, ANET, TEAM, AVB, AVTR, BDX, BHE, BA, BXP, BSX, BRX, CHRW, CPT, CBOE, CDW, CHGG, CGNX, CTSH, CVLT, ED, CPRT, COR, DAR, DVN, DBX, EW, ENPH, ETSY, AQUA, EXPE, FFIV, FRT, FNF, FISV, FLO, BEN, GD, GGG, GWW, HVT, HES, HIBB, HRL, HUBS, JBHT, IEX, IR, IMKTA, IRM, ITRI, JNPR, KRC, KLAC, LHX, LII, LESL, LBRDK, LECO, LKQ, MAN, MAR, MTCH, MPW, MDT, MET, MGM, MCHP, NEU, NLSN, NDSN, NOC, NOV, NVR, ORI, PKG, PAYC, PINS, BPOP, PPL, PFG, PRGS, PLD, PRU, QCOM, QRTEA, O, RF, RNG, ROKU, R, SEIC, SCI, SIRI, SONO, SO, SPTN, SPB, SYK, SYY, TDOC, TFX, TDC, TOL, TRMB, TBI, TTEC, UDR, VFC, MTN, VEEV, VMC, WAB, WSBF, WSM, WDAY, YUM, ZBH,
- Reduced Positions: EBAY, STT, SWK, ABBV, TTWO, JPM, FDX, CTXS, CVX, CLX, CME, JNJ, AMD, CPB, CAH, DOCU, REGN, ADSK, BIIB, CHTR, DOV, MA, PG, UBER, BAH, FIX, HOLX, MKTX, ORCL, WKHS, BBY, CDNS, DG, NVDA, SNPS, TMO, AKAM, COF, GLW, FDS, GIS, IDXX, KSU, VST, AZPN, COP, DISCA, LLY, MANT, MXIM, MSCI, RMD, SPGI, SWKS, VRSK, WU, AMP, BAC, COG, CHWY, CHD, CTAS, DFS, EME, HELE, INVH, LIN, PYPL, TW, TRU, ABT, ATVI, BLK, BKNG, CASY, CNP, DVA, XRAY, DASH, EQH, RE, GRMN, GPN, HIG, JAZZ, LRCX, LULU, MKC, MELI, TAP, MNST, MOS, NEE, PCAR, PTON, PKI, PNC, TROW, RXN, SGEN, STE, TEL, UTHR, ZBRA, ZM, APD, ALXN, ALSN, AMCR, DOX, AMED, AMT, APAM, AX, BIO, BWA, BSIG, CACI, NET, CMA, CAG, STZ, CRWD, CSX, D, UFS, DXC, DEA, EOG, EQIX, EQC, EXR, FAST, FMC, FTNT, HSIC, HLF, HLT, INFO, INCY, ICE, KEY, KMB, KHC, LAZ, LDOS, MTB, MRK, MAA, MODV, MCO, MSGN, MUSA, NTRS, NLOK, NRG, NXPI, OC, PEP, PM, PEG, PVH, DGX, RSG, ROK, SLB, SNAP, STLD, RGR, SYF, TGT, TTD, TFC, TWTR, UNP, UHS, VZ, WRK, WTM, Z, ZTS, ANF, ABMD, AES, AA, LNT, ALNY, MO, AEE, AEP, AIG, AWK, AMKR, NLY, ATR, ARCB, ABG, AIZ, AGO, ATO, AGR, AXTA, BLL, BK, BRK.A, BMRN, BKI, BCC, SAM, BHF, BLDR, CFFN, KMX, CCL, CTLT, CHE, CMG, CORT, COUP, CROX, CCK, DHI, DDOG, DLX, DKS, DDS, DISH, DLB, DLTR, DTE, DT, EMR, ETR, ENV, EFX, ES, EXAS, FBC, FLEX, GM, GCO, GNTX, GEO, GLT, GDDY, GT, EAF, GPI, THG, PEAK, HEI.A, HP, JKHY, HFC, HZNP, HST, HLI, HWM, HBAN, ICLR, ITW, INVA, PODD, ISBC, IPGP, JBL, JHG, KBH, K, KFRC, LANC, LVS, LEA, LXP, LBTYA, LYV, LMT, LL, LYB, MANH, MLM, MASI, DOOR, MED, NFG, NVCR, OXY, OKTA, OMF, PTEN, PSX, PNW, PAGP, PII, PPG, PHM, QTS, RL, RMBS, RTX, RLGY, RMR, ROL, RCL, RPM, JBSS, SANM, SNDR, SCHN, SEM, NOW, SHW, SSTK, SIG, SLGN, SSD, SWBI, SEDG, SPLK, SPXC, SCS, SUI, SYKE, TGNA, TDY, TDS, TRNO, TPH, TRTN, TWLO, TYL, UCTT, UNM, USNA, VLO, VMI, VTR, VER, VTRS, VICI, VRTS, VSTO, WSO, W, WEC, WRI, WELL, WST, WHR, WMB, WPC, XEL, XRX, XLNX, XPO, YELP, YETI, ZEN, ZION, ZS, ZUMZ, ZNGA,
- Sold Out: BYND, SE, CG, IAC, PRGO, RDFN, IONS, MAXR, MD, MEDP, NCLH, OGE, OSUR, PDCO, PLXS, PSMT, QNST, WPG, RVI, SRPT, SAH, SYNH, SNX, TENB, WD5A, VAR, FLWS, CNO, AHCO, AIMC, APO, ASH, ASTE, AVLR, BJ, BOX, BF.B, CDAY, CLDR, IDCC, CXW, CVET, DORM, EGP, AUD, AUD, FSLR, FLIR, FORM, G, GLDD,
For the details of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/robeco+institutional+asset+management+b.v./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 13,457,252 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.89%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 6,696,512 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.62%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 284,400 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 380,543 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.15%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,843,829 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.53%
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in AECOM. The purchase prices were between $59.93 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $65.33. The stock is now traded at around $61.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 417,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Marqeta Inc (MQ)
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in Marqeta Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.07 and $32, with an estimated average price of $29.82. The stock is now traded at around $26.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.93 and $450.26, with an estimated average price of $419.83. The stock is now traded at around $473.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 33,463 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Northern Star Investment Corp II (NSTB)
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in Northern Star Investment Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alleghany Corp (Y)
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in Alleghany Corp. The purchase prices were between $626.29 and $729.8, with an estimated average price of $686.74. The stock is now traded at around $659.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $116.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 18,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 4343.62%. The purchase prices were between $28.76 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.91. The stock is now traded at around $36.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,631,013 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 323.70%. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $74.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,676,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 47.45%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $415.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 814,489 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in Nasdaq Inc by 74.53%. The purchase prices were between $147.46 and $179.79, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $185.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,318,552 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Public Storage (PSA)
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in Public Storage by 195.99%. The purchase prices were between $246.76 and $304.75, with an estimated average price of $279.57. The stock is now traded at around $313.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 474,976 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 38.79%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $280.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 982,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $101.52 and $157.49, with an estimated average price of $133.07.Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07.Sold Out: The Carlyle Group Inc (CG)
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in The Carlyle Group Inc. The sale prices were between $36.76 and $46.98, with an estimated average price of $42.4.Sold Out: Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO)
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The sale prices were between $40.15 and $48.87, with an estimated average price of $44.25.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.Sold Out: Dorman Products Inc (DORM)
Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. sold out a holding in Dorman Products Inc. The sale prices were between $98 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $102.54.
