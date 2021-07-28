Logo
Concentrum Wealth Management Buys iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF, iShares MSCI Sweden ETF, Sells , iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Concentrum Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF, iShares MSCI Sweden ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp, BioNTech SE, sells , iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Concentrum Wealth Management. As of 2021Q2, Concentrum Wealth Management owns 50 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Concentrum Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/concentrum+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Concentrum Wealth Management
  1. Facebook Inc (FB) - 176,831 shares, 42.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
  2. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd (QTEC) - 40,342 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.14%
  3. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 10,733 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 43,925 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
  5. First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) - 122,293 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (EWD)

Concentrum Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $48.28, with an estimated average price of $46.6. The stock is now traded at around $48.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 9,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

Concentrum Wealth Management initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $21.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 19,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Concentrum Wealth Management initiated holding in BioNTech SE. The purchase prices were between $109.19 and $241.49, with an estimated average price of $186.49. The stock is now traded at around $284.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Concentrum Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $403.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 514 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

Concentrum Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 84.60%. The purchase prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79. The stock is now traded at around $437.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 6,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV)

Concentrum Wealth Management added to a holding in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 22.27%. The purchase prices were between $44.14 and $47.47, with an estimated average price of $46.18. The stock is now traded at around $46.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 110,508 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT)

Concentrum Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 96.53%. The purchase prices were between $56.86 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)

Concentrum Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 99.80%. The purchase prices were between $88.18 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $91.96. The stock is now traded at around $89.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,029 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (EWN)

Concentrum Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 95.20%. The purchase prices were between $45.84 and $49.77, with an estimated average price of $48.31. The stock is now traded at around $49.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,998 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

Concentrum Wealth Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)

Concentrum Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $89.03 and $95.78, with an estimated average price of $93.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of Concentrum Wealth Management. Also check out:

1. Concentrum Wealth Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Concentrum Wealth Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Concentrum Wealth Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Concentrum Wealth Management keeps buying
