Concentrum Wealth Management Buys iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF, iShares MSCI Sweden ETF, Sells , iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund

- New Purchases: EWD, FSK, BNTX, VOO,
- Added Positions: SOXX, FV, USMV, EWT, EWN, EWY, QQQ, NVDA, FPE, QTEC, FTCS, DBO, QCLN, INTC,
- Reduced Positions: TSLA, LMBS, DBE, ZM, PFF, PSCT,
- Sold Out: FSKR, AAXJ,
These are the top 5 holdings of Concentrum Wealth Management
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 176,831 shares, 42.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
- First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd (QTEC) - 40,342 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.14%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 10,733 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 43,925 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
- First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) - 122,293 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%
Concentrum Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $48.28, with an estimated average price of $46.6. The stock is now traded at around $48.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 9,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)
Concentrum Wealth Management initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $21.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 19,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BioNTech SE (BNTX)
Concentrum Wealth Management initiated holding in BioNTech SE. The purchase prices were between $109.19 and $241.49, with an estimated average price of $186.49. The stock is now traded at around $284.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Concentrum Wealth Management initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $403.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 514 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
Concentrum Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 84.60%. The purchase prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79. The stock is now traded at around $437.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 6,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV)
Concentrum Wealth Management added to a holding in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 22.27%. The purchase prices were between $44.14 and $47.47, with an estimated average price of $46.18. The stock is now traded at around $46.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 110,508 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT)
Concentrum Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 96.53%. The purchase prices were between $56.86 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)
Concentrum Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 99.80%. The purchase prices were between $88.18 and $94.01, with an estimated average price of $91.96. The stock is now traded at around $89.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,029 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (EWN)
Concentrum Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 95.20%. The purchase prices were between $45.84 and $49.77, with an estimated average price of $48.31. The stock is now traded at around $49.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,998 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (FSKR)
Concentrum Wealth Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.Sold Out: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)
Concentrum Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The sale prices were between $89.03 and $95.78, with an estimated average price of $93.3.
