Unison Advisors LLC Buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Centene Corp, CVS Health Corp, Sells Alerian MLP ETF, Ford Motor Co, FedEx Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Unison Advisors LLC Buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Centene Corp, CVS Health Corp, Sells Alerian MLP ETF, Ford Motor Co, FedEx Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Unison Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Centene Corp, CVS Health Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Pfizer Inc, sells Alerian MLP ETF, Ford Motor Co, FedEx Corp, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Carnival Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Unison Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Unison Advisors LLC owns 176 stocks with a total value of $285 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Unison Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/unison+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Unison Advisors LLC
  1. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 89,032 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.69%
  2. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 247,721 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.44%
  3. Discover Financial Services (DFS) - 52,709 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
  4. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE) - 183,889 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.89%
  5. Synchrony Financial (SYF) - 119,634 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Unison Advisors LLC initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $581.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 7,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Centene Corp (CNC)

Unison Advisors LLC initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44. The stock is now traded at around $70.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 56,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Unison Advisors LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $83.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 48,511 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Unison Advisors LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $142.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 25,883 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Unison Advisors LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $42.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 95,279 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Unison Advisors LLC initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $194.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 19,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)

Unison Advisors LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 59.44%. The purchase prices were between $31.85 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $32.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 247,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Unison Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 27.69%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $138.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 89,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE)

Unison Advisors LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company by 45.89%. The purchase prices were between $30.33 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $31.69. The stock is now traded at around $30.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 183,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Unison Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.02%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 46,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Unison Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 30.42%. The purchase prices were between $53.16 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $53.38. The stock is now traded at around $53.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 36,178 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)

Unison Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.16%. The purchase prices were between $40.49 and $41.55, with an estimated average price of $40.95. The stock is now traded at around $41.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Unison Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $29.89 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)

Unison Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28.

Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Unison Advisors LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62.

Sold Out: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Unison Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55.

Sold Out: Carnival Corp (CCL)

Unison Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $24.78 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $27.98.

Sold Out: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Unison Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Unison Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Unison Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Unison Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Unison Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Unison Advisors LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider