Unison Advisors LLC Buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Centene Corp, CVS Health Corp, Sells Alerian MLP ETF, Ford Motor Co, FedEx Corp

New Purchases: REGN, CNC, CVS, IBM, GD, PFE, EA, BBY, VZ, PPL, CI, DISCA, MTUM, IQLT, IMTM, QUAL, VWO, AAPL,

REGN, CNC, CVS, IBM, GD, PFE, EA, BBY, VZ, PPL, CI, DISCA, MTUM, IQLT, IMTM, QUAL, VWO, AAPL, Added Positions: FNDF, VTV, FNDE, VCSH, VMBS, VGSH, BIIB, GILD, INTC, USHY, GT, EMB, PRU, VNQ, DGS, PCAR, T, ABEV, PSX, VLO, DVYE, SC, CMRE, UVE, EBF, RGR, KRO,

FNDF, VTV, FNDE, VCSH, VMBS, VGSH, BIIB, GILD, INTC, USHY, GT, EMB, PRU, VNQ, DGS, PCAR, T, ABEV, PSX, VLO, DVYE, SC, CMRE, UVE, EBF, RGR, KRO, Reduced Positions: BND, DEM, BSV, VYMI, EFV,

BND, DEM, BSV, VYMI, EFV, Sold Out: AMLP, F, FDX, MPC, CCL, JCI, DAL, UAL, LUV, ETN, DIS, ADM, XOM, CARR, WDR, CTB, OTIS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Centene Corp, CVS Health Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Pfizer Inc, sells Alerian MLP ETF, Ford Motor Co, FedEx Corp, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Carnival Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Unison Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, Unison Advisors LLC owns 176 stocks with a total value of $285 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Unison Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/unison+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 89,032 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.69% Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 247,721 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.44% Discover Financial Services (DFS) - 52,709 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43% Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE) - 183,889 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.89% Synchrony Financial (SYF) - 119,634 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%

Unison Advisors LLC initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $581.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 7,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Unison Advisors LLC initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44. The stock is now traded at around $70.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 56,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Unison Advisors LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $83.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 48,511 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Unison Advisors LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $142.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 25,883 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Unison Advisors LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $42.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 95,279 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Unison Advisors LLC initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $180.83 and $194.82, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $194.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 19,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Unison Advisors LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 59.44%. The purchase prices were between $31.85 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $32.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 247,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Unison Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 27.69%. The purchase prices were between $130.75 and $140.4, with an estimated average price of $136.62. The stock is now traded at around $138.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 89,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Unison Advisors LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company by 45.89%. The purchase prices were between $30.33 and $33.15, with an estimated average price of $31.69. The stock is now traded at around $30.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 183,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Unison Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.02%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 46,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Unison Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 30.42%. The purchase prices were between $53.16 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $53.38. The stock is now traded at around $53.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 36,178 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Unison Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.16%. The purchase prices were between $40.49 and $41.55, with an estimated average price of $40.95. The stock is now traded at around $41.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Unison Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $29.89 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Unison Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28.

Unison Advisors LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62.

Unison Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55.

Unison Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $24.78 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $27.98.

Unison Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4.