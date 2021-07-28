Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Bank of Nova Scotia, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Tesla Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

- New Purchases: XLE, BNS, MPC,
- Added Positions: PFE, SCHX, BMY,
- Reduced Positions: FUN, JPST, LLY, SPY, BRK.B, GSK, DIS, WMT, OTIS, CARR, GIS, AAPL, NVDA, ARLP, JCI, WFC, TEL, KMI, CDK, HPE, HPQ, DD,
- Sold Out: STX, TSLA, IVV, PAA,
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 22,121 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio.
- Deere & Co (DE) - 19,806 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 41,752 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
- CSX Corp (CSX) - 198,192 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio.
- Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 26,498 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)
Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Bank of Nova Scotia. The purchase prices were between $60.81 and $68, with an estimated average price of $64.65. The stock is now traded at around $61.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)
Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $54.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66.Sold Out: Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA)
Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Plains All American Pipeline LP. The sale prices were between $8.91 and $12.28, with an estimated average price of $10.24.
