Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Bank of Nova Scotia, Marathon Petroleum Corp, Sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Tesla Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Mobile, AL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Bank of Nova Scotia, Marathon Petroleum Corp, sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Tesla Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Plains All American Pipeline LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp. As of 2021Q2, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp owns 133 stocks with a total value of $209 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 22,121 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Deere & Co (DE) - 19,806 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 41,752 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48% CSX Corp (CSX) - 198,192 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 26,498 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,758 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Bank of Nova Scotia. The purchase prices were between $60.81 and $68, with an estimated average price of $64.65. The stock is now traded at around $61.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.05 and $64.09, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $54.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Plains All American Pipeline LP. The sale prices were between $8.91 and $12.28, with an estimated average price of $10.24.