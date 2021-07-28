Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc Buys Invitae Corp, AT&T Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Sells

New Purchases: IBM, ANVS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invitae Corp, AT&T Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Annovis Bio Inc, sells during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc owns 62 stocks with a total value of $356 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 89,724 shares, 14.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16% IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 82,080 shares, 14.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 115,775 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 195,263 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 364,972 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.62%

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Annovis Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.55 and $96.1, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $112.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $142.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Invitae Corp by 24.67%. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $32.65. The stock is now traded at around $27.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 83,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 23.04%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 87,051 shares as of 2021-06-30.

