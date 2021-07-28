Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc Buys Invitae Corp, AT&T Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Sells

- New Purchases: IBM, ANVS,
- Added Positions: NVTA, T, PACB, GILD,
- Reduced Positions: BMY, IDXX, ADBE, MSFT, GOOGL, GOOG, QCOM,
- Sold Out: VAR,
For the details of BOURNE LENT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bourne+lent+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BOURNE LENT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 89,724 shares, 14.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
- IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 82,080 shares, 14.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 115,775 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 195,263 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 364,972 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.62%
Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Annovis Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.55 and $96.1, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $112.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $142.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invitae Corp (NVTA)
Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Invitae Corp by 24.67%. The purchase prices were between $26.09 and $40.4, with an estimated average price of $32.65. The stock is now traded at around $27.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 83,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 23.04%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 87,051 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (VAR)
Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.
Here is the complete portfolio of BOURNE LENT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. BOURNE LENT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BOURNE LENT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BOURNE LENT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BOURNE LENT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment