Alpine Investment Management, LLC Buys Lennar Corp, Five Point Holdings LLC, Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc, Sells Affiliated Managers Group Inc, Whirlpool Corp, The Howard Hughes Corp

- New Purchases: FND, 4LRA,
- Added Positions: VOD, LBTYK, LEN.B, FPH, JEF, CRK, SMBC, KINS, DELL, VTI, RPV,
- Reduced Positions: MGA, JPM, RFP, BRK.B, GM, FLOW, MSFT, HHC, GBIL, SCHZ,
- Sold Out: AMG, WHR, VTEB,
For the details of Alpine Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alpine+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Alpine Investment Management, LLC
- General Motors Co (GM) - 3,047,802 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 2,455,250 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- Magna International Inc (MGA) - 1,859,103 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94%
- Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 6,286,802 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.18%
- Vodafone Group PLC (VOD) - 9,818,473 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.73%
Alpine Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $116.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)
Alpine Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $114.73, with an estimated average price of $103.52. The stock is now traded at around $118.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,582 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH)
Alpine Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Five Point Holdings LLC by 120.11%. The purchase prices were between $6.6 and $8.57, with an estimated average price of $7.58. The stock is now traded at around $8.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 376,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lennar Corp (LEN.B)
Alpine Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Lennar Corp by 25.86%. The purchase prices were between $73.2 and $85.44, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $83.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 98,839 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc (SMBC)
Alpine Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc by 128.44%. The purchase prices were between $38.75 and $46.51, with an estimated average price of $43.08. The stock is now traded at around $44.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,417 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG)
Alpine Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. The sale prices were between $148.6 and $174.86, with an estimated average price of $159.31.Sold Out: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)
Alpine Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $210.58 and $252.95, with an estimated average price of $232.69.Sold Out: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Alpine Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94.
Here is the complete portfolio of Alpine Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Alpine Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Alpine Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alpine Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alpine Investment Management, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment