Alpine Investment Management, LLC Buys Lennar Corp, Five Point Holdings LLC, Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc, Sells Affiliated Managers Group Inc, Whirlpool Corp, The Howard Hughes Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Alpine Investment Management, LLC Buys Lennar Corp, Five Point Holdings LLC, Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc, Sells Affiliated Managers Group Inc, Whirlpool Corp, The Howard Hughes Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Clayton, MO, based Investment company Alpine Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Lennar Corp, Five Point Holdings LLC, Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, sells Affiliated Managers Group Inc, Whirlpool Corp, The Howard Hughes Corp, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alpine Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Alpine Investment Management, LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alpine Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alpine+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Alpine Investment Management, LLC
  1. General Motors Co (GM) - 3,047,802 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
  2. Citigroup Inc (C) - 2,455,250 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  3. Magna International Inc (MGA) - 1,859,103 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94%
  4. Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 6,286,802 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.18%
  5. Vodafone Group PLC (VOD) - 9,818,473 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.73%
New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)

Alpine Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $116.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)

Alpine Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $114.73, with an estimated average price of $103.52. The stock is now traded at around $118.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,582 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH)

Alpine Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Five Point Holdings LLC by 120.11%. The purchase prices were between $6.6 and $8.57, with an estimated average price of $7.58. The stock is now traded at around $8.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 376,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lennar Corp (LEN.B)

Alpine Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Lennar Corp by 25.86%. The purchase prices were between $73.2 and $85.44, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $83.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 98,839 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc (SMBC)

Alpine Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc by 128.44%. The purchase prices were between $38.75 and $46.51, with an estimated average price of $43.08. The stock is now traded at around $44.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,417 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG)

Alpine Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. The sale prices were between $148.6 and $174.86, with an estimated average price of $159.31.

Sold Out: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)

Alpine Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $210.58 and $252.95, with an estimated average price of $232.69.

Sold Out: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Alpine Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94.



Here is the complete portfolio of Alpine Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Alpine Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Alpine Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alpine Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alpine Investment Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider