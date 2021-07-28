Alpine Investment Management, LLC Buys Lennar Corp, Five Point Holdings LLC, Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc, Sells Affiliated Managers Group Inc, Whirlpool Corp, The Howard Hughes Corp

New Purchases: FND, 4LRA,

FND, 4LRA, Added Positions: VOD, LBTYK, LEN.B, FPH, JEF, CRK, SMBC, KINS, DELL, VTI, RPV,

VOD, LBTYK, LEN.B, FPH, JEF, CRK, SMBC, KINS, DELL, VTI, RPV, Reduced Positions: MGA, JPM, RFP, BRK.B, GM, FLOW, MSFT, HHC, GBIL, SCHZ,

MGA, JPM, RFP, BRK.B, GM, FLOW, MSFT, HHC, GBIL, SCHZ, Sold Out: AMG, WHR, VTEB,

Clayton, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Lennar Corp, Five Point Holdings LLC, Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, sells Affiliated Managers Group Inc, Whirlpool Corp, The Howard Hughes Corp, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alpine Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Alpine Investment Management, LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alpine Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alpine+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

General Motors Co (GM) - 3,047,802 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15% Citigroup Inc (C) - 2,455,250 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Magna International Inc (MGA) - 1,859,103 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94% Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 6,286,802 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.18% Vodafone Group PLC (VOD) - 9,818,473 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.73%

Alpine Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $116.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,747 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpine Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $114.73, with an estimated average price of $103.52. The stock is now traded at around $118.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,582 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpine Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Five Point Holdings LLC by 120.11%. The purchase prices were between $6.6 and $8.57, with an estimated average price of $7.58. The stock is now traded at around $8.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 376,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpine Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Lennar Corp by 25.86%. The purchase prices were between $73.2 and $85.44, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $83.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 98,839 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpine Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc by 128.44%. The purchase prices were between $38.75 and $46.51, with an estimated average price of $43.08. The stock is now traded at around $44.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,417 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpine Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. The sale prices were between $148.6 and $174.86, with an estimated average price of $159.31.

Alpine Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $210.58 and $252.95, with an estimated average price of $232.69.

Alpine Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.34 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $54.94.