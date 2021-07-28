Logo
Northstar Group, Inc. Buys Alibaba Group Holding, iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust, Consolidated Edison Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Northstar Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF, Salesforce.com Inc, Golub Capital BDC Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, sells BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust, Consolidated Edison Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northstar Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Northstar Group, Inc. owns 144 stocks with a total value of $375 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Northstar Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northstar+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Northstar Group, Inc.
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 222,922 shares, 16.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 168,653 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57%
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 92,281 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,793 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,832 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
New Purchase: iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHB)

Northstar Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.07 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $24.16. The stock is now traded at around $24.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 38,943 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC)

Northstar Group, Inc. initiated holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.5. The stock is now traded at around $15.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Northstar Group, Inc. initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $243.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Northstar Group, Inc. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $45.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,599 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

Northstar Group, Inc. initiated holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.92 and $220.69, with an estimated average price of $207.27. The stock is now traded at around $201.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Northstar Group, Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 312.70%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $186.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 8,836 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Northstar Group, Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 31.78%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $243.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,737 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

Northstar Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 26.67%. The purchase prices were between $176.71 and $185.62, with an estimated average price of $181.78. The stock is now traded at around $185.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN)

Northstar Group, Inc. sold out a holding in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust. The sale prices were between $24.39 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $25.01.

Sold Out: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

Northstar Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The sale prices were between $71.72 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $76.7.

Sold Out: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Northstar Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39.

Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Northstar Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05.



Here is the complete portfolio of Northstar Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Northstar Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Northstar Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Northstar Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Northstar Group, Inc. keeps buying

