Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Buys Deere, Gap Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Dollar General Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Facebook Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Deere, Gap Inc, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, CME Group Inc, sells Dollar General Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Facebook Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp, Starbucks Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC. As of 2021Q2, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC owns 74 stocks with a total value of $127 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Deere & Co (DE) - 15,350 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. New Position Gap Inc (GPS) - 158,900 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 37,600 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 452.94% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,960 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 690.00% Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) - 51,000 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 155.00%

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $353.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 15,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC initiated holding in Gap Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.78 and $36.33, with an estimated average price of $32.93. The stock is now traded at around $29.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 158,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.02 and $218.85, with an estimated average price of $211.07. The stock is now traded at around $211.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 50,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC initiated holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.07 and $37.87, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $34.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC initiated holding in Coursera Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.3 and $58, with an estimated average price of $43.01. The stock is now traded at around $38.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 53,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 690.00%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $286.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 18,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 452.94%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 37,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC added to a holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc by 155.00%. The purchase prices were between $92.17 and $103.53, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $95.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 51,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC added to a holding in Crocs Inc by 1899.89%. The purchase prices were between $75.07 and $116.52, with an estimated average price of $97.89. The stock is now traded at around $128.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 17,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 383.33%. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $270.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 5,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 46.95%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $134.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 15,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32.

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $78.6 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $84.45.