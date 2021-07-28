Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Buys Deere, Gap Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Dollar General Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Facebook Inc

- New Purchases: DE, GPS, CME, GM, AEO, COUR, ZM, SJM, PETQ, IFFT, MSGS, CPNG, JPM, TMO, RBLX, ELAN, KKR, THO, ULTA, VRM, PLAY, ECL, AFRM, X, ELF, EL, EAT, TREX, ACI, AXTA, PLUG,
- Added Positions: MSFT, AAPL, DLB, CROX, SE, AMAT, FL, BRK.B, NVDA, SPGI, MA, ASMLF, GOOGL,
- Reduced Positions: FB, CRM, AMZN, FDS, GLW, LRCX, GS, IDXX, BIDU, GOOG, AZEK, CMG, ATVI, MKTX, PYPL, CARR, SIVB, LNN,
- Sold Out: DG, DIS, OTIS, SBUX, APD, STT, CSCO, WMT, QCOM, WSM, FISV, OXY, CDNS, SDGR, SNPS, BAC, SKLZ, BK, PWR, FITB, AGM, PLTR, MU, SQ, PENN, NFLX, BA,
For the details of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/leverage+partners+absolute+return+fund+spc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC
- Deere & Co (DE) - 15,350 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Gap Inc (GPS) - 158,900 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 37,600 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 452.94%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,960 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 690.00%
- Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) - 51,000 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 155.00%
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $353.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.26%. The holding were 15,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Gap Inc (GPS)
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC initiated holding in Gap Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.78 and $36.33, with an estimated average price of $32.93. The stock is now traded at around $29.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 158,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CME Group Inc (CME)
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $201.02 and $218.85, with an estimated average price of $211.07. The stock is now traded at around $211.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 50,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC initiated holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.07 and $37.87, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $34.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Coursera Inc (COUR)
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC initiated holding in Coursera Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.3 and $58, with an estimated average price of $43.01. The stock is now traded at around $38.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 53,579 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 690.00%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $286.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 18,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 452.94%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 37,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB)
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC added to a holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc by 155.00%. The purchase prices were between $92.17 and $103.53, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $95.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 51,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Crocs Inc (CROX)
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC added to a holding in Crocs Inc by 1899.89%. The purchase prices were between $75.07 and $116.52, with an estimated average price of $97.89. The stock is now traded at around $128.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 17,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sea Ltd (SE)
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 383.33%. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $270.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 5,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 46.95%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $134.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 15,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74.Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95.Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32.Sold Out: State Street Corporation (STT)
Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $78.6 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $84.45.
Here is the complete portfolio of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC. Also check out:
1. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment