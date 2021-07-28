Logo
Aperimus Capital, Llc Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SunPower Corp, Beyond Meat Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Marina Del Rey, CA, based Investment company Aperimus Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SunPower Corp, Beyond Meat Inc, 8x8 Inc, Fulgent Genetics Inc, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aperimus Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Aperimus Capital, Llc owns 28 stocks with a total value of $62 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of APERIMUS CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aperimus+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of APERIMUS CAPITAL, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 50,973 shares, 35.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.30%
  2. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 43,337 shares, 34.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.26%
  3. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 13,447 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 64.84%
  4. SunPower Corp (SPWR) - 27,300 shares, 1.28% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) - 5,000 shares, 1.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: SunPower Corp (SPWR)

Aperimus Capital, Llc initiated holding in SunPower Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.91 and $33.45, with an estimated average price of $26. The stock is now traded at around $23.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 27,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

Aperimus Capital, Llc initiated holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.52 and $157.49, with an estimated average price of $133.07. The stock is now traded at around $123.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: 8x8 Inc (EGHT)

Aperimus Capital, Llc initiated holding in 8x8 Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.03 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $28.42. The stock is now traded at around $25.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 26,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT)

Aperimus Capital, Llc initiated holding in Fulgent Genetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.8 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $80.32. The stock is now traded at around $92.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 7,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Shoe Carnival Inc (SCVL)

Aperimus Capital, Llc initiated holding in Shoe Carnival Inc. The purchase prices were between $29 and $38.57, with an estimated average price of $32.33. The stock is now traded at around $32.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 19,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: LivePerson Inc (LPSN)

Aperimus Capital, Llc initiated holding in LivePerson Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.69 and $64.96, with an estimated average price of $56.1. The stock is now traded at around $61.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 11,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Aperimus Capital, Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 20.30%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $439.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.92%. The holding were 50,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of APERIMUS CAPITAL, LLC. Also check out:

1. APERIMUS CAPITAL, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. APERIMUS CAPITAL, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. APERIMUS CAPITAL, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that APERIMUS CAPITAL, LLC keeps buying
