Aperimus Capital, Llc Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SunPower Corp, Beyond Meat Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF

- New Purchases: SPWR, BYND, EGHT, FLGT, LPSN, AMCX, SCVL, OPK, TR, SDC, CHWY, PETS, IVC, DISCA, SKT, FIZZ, CNK, PLAY, MCS, BBBY, IRBT, GOGO, GES, RES, FLWS,
- Added Positions: SPY, MDY,
- Reduced Positions: IWM,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 50,973 shares, 35.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.30%
- S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 43,337 shares, 34.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.26%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 13,447 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 64.84%
- SunPower Corp (SPWR) - 27,300 shares, 1.28% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) - 5,000 shares, 1.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
Aperimus Capital, Llc initiated holding in SunPower Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.91 and $33.45, with an estimated average price of $26. The stock is now traded at around $23.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 27,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)
Aperimus Capital, Llc initiated holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.52 and $157.49, with an estimated average price of $133.07. The stock is now traded at around $123.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: 8x8 Inc (EGHT)
Aperimus Capital, Llc initiated holding in 8x8 Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.03 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $28.42. The stock is now traded at around $25.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 26,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fulgent Genetics Inc (FLGT)
Aperimus Capital, Llc initiated holding in Fulgent Genetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.8 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $80.32. The stock is now traded at around $92.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 7,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Shoe Carnival Inc (SCVL)
Aperimus Capital, Llc initiated holding in Shoe Carnival Inc. The purchase prices were between $29 and $38.57, with an estimated average price of $32.33. The stock is now traded at around $32.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 19,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: LivePerson Inc (LPSN)
Aperimus Capital, Llc initiated holding in LivePerson Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.69 and $64.96, with an estimated average price of $56.1. The stock is now traded at around $61.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 11,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Aperimus Capital, Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 20.30%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $439.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.92%. The holding were 50,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.
