Aperimus Capital, Llc Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SunPower Corp, Beyond Meat Inc, Sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Marina Del Rey, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SunPower Corp, Beyond Meat Inc, 8x8 Inc, Fulgent Genetics Inc, sells iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aperimus Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Aperimus Capital, Llc owns 28 stocks with a total value of $62 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 50,973 shares, 35.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.30% S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 43,337 shares, 34.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.26% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 13,447 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 64.84% SunPower Corp (SPWR) - 27,300 shares, 1.28% of the total portfolio. New Position Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) - 5,000 shares, 1.27% of the total portfolio. New Position

Aperimus Capital, Llc initiated holding in SunPower Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.91 and $33.45, with an estimated average price of $26. The stock is now traded at around $23.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 27,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aperimus Capital, Llc initiated holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.52 and $157.49, with an estimated average price of $133.07. The stock is now traded at around $123.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aperimus Capital, Llc initiated holding in 8x8 Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.03 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $28.42. The stock is now traded at around $25.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 26,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aperimus Capital, Llc initiated holding in Fulgent Genetics Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.8 and $100.45, with an estimated average price of $80.32. The stock is now traded at around $92.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 7,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aperimus Capital, Llc initiated holding in Shoe Carnival Inc. The purchase prices were between $29 and $38.57, with an estimated average price of $32.33. The stock is now traded at around $32.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 19,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aperimus Capital, Llc initiated holding in LivePerson Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.69 and $64.96, with an estimated average price of $56.1. The stock is now traded at around $61.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 11,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aperimus Capital, Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 20.30%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $439.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.92%. The holding were 50,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.