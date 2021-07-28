Logo
Retirement Capital Strategies Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, Sells ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Retirement Capital Strategies (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, sells ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Retirement Capital Strategies. As of 2021Q2, Retirement Capital Strategies owns 53 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RETIREMENT CAPITAL STRATEGIES's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/retirement+capital+strategies/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RETIREMENT CAPITAL STRATEGIES
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 70,950 shares, 15.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.80%
  2. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 180,404 shares, 10.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.73%
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 81,548 shares, 10.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 560.20%
  4. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) - 400,337 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 143,194 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)

Retirement Capital Strategies initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.93 and $30.94, with an estimated average price of $30.52. The stock is now traded at around $31.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.1%. The holding were 400,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Retirement Capital Strategies initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.74%. The holding were 143,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

Retirement Capital Strategies initiated holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.34, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 146,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)

Retirement Capital Strategies initiated holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.59 and $98.96, with an estimated average price of $86.56. The stock is now traded at around $78.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 64,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY)

Retirement Capital Strategies initiated holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.82 and $130.21, with an estimated average price of $123.18. The stock is now traded at around $122.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 30,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

Retirement Capital Strategies initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 34,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Retirement Capital Strategies added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 560.20%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $226.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.78%. The holding were 81,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Retirement Capital Strategies added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 99.80%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $403.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.94%. The holding were 70,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)

Retirement Capital Strategies added to a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 229.04%. The purchase prices were between $333.59 and $395.13, with an estimated average price of $362.14. The stock is now traded at around $401.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 18,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Retirement Capital Strategies added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 31.82%. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 35,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Retirement Capital Strategies added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 34.47%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $644.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 788 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kezar Life Sciences Inc (KZR)

Retirement Capital Strategies added to a holding in Kezar Life Sciences Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.93 and $6.46, with an estimated average price of $5.69. The stock is now traded at around $5.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (TBF)

Retirement Capital Strategies sold out a holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury. The sale prices were between $16.75 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $17.55.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

Retirement Capital Strategies sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The sale prices were between $73.71 and $81.7, with an estimated average price of $77.75.

Sold Out: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Retirement Capital Strategies sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $98.9 and $110.19, with an estimated average price of $104.29.

Sold Out: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Retirement Capital Strategies sold out a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $64.46 and $78.26, with an estimated average price of $71.85.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)

Retirement Capital Strategies sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $74.92 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $78.75.



Here is the complete portfolio of RETIREMENT CAPITAL STRATEGIES. Also check out:

1. RETIREMENT CAPITAL STRATEGIES's Undervalued Stocks
2. RETIREMENT CAPITAL STRATEGIES's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RETIREMENT CAPITAL STRATEGIES's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RETIREMENT CAPITAL STRATEGIES keeps buying

