Retirement Capital Strategies Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, Sells ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, sells ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Retirement Capital Strategies. As of 2021Q2, Retirement Capital Strategies owns 53 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 70,950 shares, 15.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.80% iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 180,404 shares, 10.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.73% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 81,548 shares, 10.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 560.20% SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) - 400,337 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 143,194 shares, 6.74% of the total portfolio. New Position

Retirement Capital Strategies initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.93 and $30.94, with an estimated average price of $30.52. The stock is now traded at around $31.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.1%. The holding were 400,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Capital Strategies initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.74%. The holding were 143,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Capital Strategies initiated holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.34, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 146,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Capital Strategies initiated holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.59 and $98.96, with an estimated average price of $86.56. The stock is now traded at around $78.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 64,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Capital Strategies initiated holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.82 and $130.21, with an estimated average price of $123.18. The stock is now traded at around $122.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 30,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Capital Strategies initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 34,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Capital Strategies added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 560.20%. The purchase prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $226.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.78%. The holding were 81,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Capital Strategies added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 99.80%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $403.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.94%. The holding were 70,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Capital Strategies added to a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 229.04%. The purchase prices were between $333.59 and $395.13, with an estimated average price of $362.14. The stock is now traded at around $401.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 18,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Capital Strategies added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 31.82%. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 35,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Capital Strategies added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 34.47%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $644.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 788 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Capital Strategies added to a holding in Kezar Life Sciences Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.93 and $6.46, with an estimated average price of $5.69. The stock is now traded at around $5.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Retirement Capital Strategies sold out a holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury. The sale prices were between $16.75 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $17.55.

Retirement Capital Strategies sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The sale prices were between $73.71 and $81.7, with an estimated average price of $77.75.

Retirement Capital Strategies sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $98.9 and $110.19, with an estimated average price of $104.29.

Retirement Capital Strategies sold out a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $64.46 and $78.26, with an estimated average price of $71.85.

Retirement Capital Strategies sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $74.92 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $78.75.