Coco Enterprises, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, iShares Silver Trust, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Coco Enterprises, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, iShares Silver Trust, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coco Enterprises, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Coco Enterprises, LLC owns 39 stocks with a total value of $101 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Coco Enterprises, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/coco+enterprises%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Coco Enterprises, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) - 406,408 shares, 16.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 394.02%
  2. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 122,538 shares, 12.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07%
  3. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 103,061 shares, 10.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32%
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 25,411 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.95%
  5. iShares Silver Trust (SLV) - 122,691 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Coco Enterprises, LLC initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $22.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.08%. The holding were 122,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Coco Enterprises, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $100.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.05%. The holding were 100,559 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ)

Coco Enterprises, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $111.39 and $125.92, with an estimated average price of $118.45. The stock is now traded at around $114.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 37,469 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Coco Enterprises, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $440.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 40,561 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Coco Enterprises, LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $233.58 and $259.14, with an estimated average price of $245.97. The stock is now traded at around $244.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

Coco Enterprises, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.13 and $56.35, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $57.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 489 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)

Coco Enterprises, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 394.02%. The purchase prices were between $38.5 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $40.64. The stock is now traded at around $39.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.98%. The holding were 406,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

Coco Enterprises, LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 40.49%. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $200.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,786 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Coco Enterprises, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 45.05%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Coco Enterprises, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 23.97%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $100.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Coco Enterprises, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.30%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Coco Enterprises, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Coco Enterprises, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.68 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.74.

Sold Out: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)

Coco Enterprises, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The sale prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31.

Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT)

Coco Enterprises, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $52.09 and $60.43, with an estimated average price of $56.43.

Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Coco Enterprises, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of Coco Enterprises, LLC. Also check out:

1. Coco Enterprises, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Coco Enterprises, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Coco Enterprises, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Coco Enterprises, LLC keeps buying

