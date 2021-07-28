Griffin Asset Management, Inc. Buys Nano X Imaging, ViacomCBS Inc, Oracle Corp, Sells PepsiCo Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: NNOX, VIAC, PXD, AAP, UPST, LMACU, LVS, PPL, ABR, SNOW, BILI, ETSY, XYL, FLR, ATY, VTRS, OGN, BRMK,

ORCL, WFC, CLF, KO, TTD, FVRR, MS, CRSP, PINS, BA, JPM, PSTH, MELI, SKLZ, CRWD, VRTX, VZ, AXDX, SQ, WBA, ROKU, APPN, ENB, ZTS, AMZN, NNDM, LMT, NIO, FSLY, ROP, SLB, IBM, SHOP, LUMN, MP, KMI, APD, MGNI, PYPL, TEAM, DOCU, TXG, VOO, AKAM, PM, CVS, DIS, APA, K, MRK, TSM, RPM, MO, DKNG, ISRG, IPOD, GHVI, HACK, IJJ, IJK, IVV, VB, VWO, CMCSA, BEN, FCX, NXPI, KLAC, SE, LIN, TXN, TRI, UNP, RTX, BEP, VRSK, MPLX, Reduced Positions: OLED, PEP, CL, T, QQQ, PG, AAPL, FLGT, GOOGL, USB, BRK.A, MTDR, BABA, SBUX, LMND, COP, PLD, IIPR, TDOC, DD, NVDA, NVS, IPOF, OPEN, CVX, BMRN, V, ABT, TFC, FDX, SHW, PFE, UL, ITW, C, INFN, VVOS, HSY, ABNB, BPYU, BAX, AMLP, STZ, ZM, EPD, FAST, NOW, GIS, LLNW, IDXX, AXON, CRM,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nano X Imaging, ViacomCBS Inc, Oracle Corp, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, sells PepsiCo Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, AT&T Inc, Mondelez International Inc, Fulgent Genetics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Griffin Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Griffin Asset Management, Inc. owns 240 stocks with a total value of $829 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Universal Display Corp (OLED) - 517,584 shares, 13.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 235,280 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 100,455 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,533 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82% Visa Inc (V) - 63,106 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Nano X Imaging Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $27.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 74,974 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 40,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19. The stock is now traded at around $142.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.05 and $170, with an estimated average price of $123.86. The stock is now traded at around $115.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.5 and $208.59, with an estimated average price of $195.71. The stock is now traded at around $215.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Liberty Media Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $11.05, with an estimated average price of $10.68. The stock is now traded at around $10.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 37,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 44.15%. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $87.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 64,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc by 107.88%. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $24.44, with an estimated average price of $19.71. The stock is now traded at around $22.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 131,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87. The stock is now traded at around $82.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 63,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Fiverr International Ltd by 39.94%. The purchase prices were between $157.97 and $252.15, with an estimated average price of $207.83. The stock is now traded at around $244.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 56.05%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $96.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,784 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG by 199.89%. The purchase prices were between $100.84 and $161.89, with an estimated average price of $121.54. The stock is now traded at around $117.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Main Street Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $38.14 and $43.41, with an estimated average price of $41.49.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.11 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $30.09.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $144.36 and $196.9, with an estimated average price of $165.94.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $24.78 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $27.98.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46.