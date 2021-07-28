Griffin Asset Management, Inc. Buys Nano X Imaging, ViacomCBS Inc, Oracle Corp, Sells PepsiCo Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, AT&T Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. Buys Nano X Imaging, ViacomCBS Inc, Oracle Corp, Sells PepsiCo Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, AT&T Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Griffin Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Nano X Imaging, ViacomCBS Inc, Oracle Corp, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, sells PepsiCo Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, AT&T Inc, Mondelez International Inc, Fulgent Genetics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Griffin Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Griffin Asset Management, Inc. owns 240 stocks with a total value of $829 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GRIFFIN ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/griffin+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GRIFFIN ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC.
  1. Universal Display Corp (OLED) - 517,584 shares, 13.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 235,280 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.11%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 100,455 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,533 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 63,106 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%
New Purchase: Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX)

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Nano X Imaging Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $27.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 74,974 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 40,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19. The stock is now traded at around $142.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.05 and $170, with an estimated average price of $123.86. The stock is now traded at around $115.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.5 and $208.59, with an estimated average price of $195.71. The stock is now traded at around $215.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Liberty Media Acquisition Corp (LMACU)

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Liberty Media Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $11.05, with an estimated average price of $10.68. The stock is now traded at around $10.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 37,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 44.15%. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $87.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 64,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc by 107.88%. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $24.44, with an estimated average price of $19.71. The stock is now traded at around $22.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 131,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87. The stock is now traded at around $82.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 63,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Fiverr International Ltd by 39.94%. The purchase prices were between $157.97 and $252.15, with an estimated average price of $207.83. The stock is now traded at around $244.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 56.05%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $96.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,784 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG by 199.89%. The purchase prices were between $100.84 and $161.89, with an estimated average price of $121.54. The stock is now traded at around $117.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,326 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54.

Sold Out: Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN)

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Main Street Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $38.14 and $43.41, with an estimated average price of $41.49.

Sold Out: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH)

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.11 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $30.09.

Sold Out: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $144.36 and $196.9, with an estimated average price of $165.94.

Sold Out: Carnival Corp (CCL)

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $24.78 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $27.98.

Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of GRIFFIN ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC.. Also check out:

1. GRIFFIN ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. GRIFFIN ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. GRIFFIN ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GRIFFIN ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider