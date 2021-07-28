Birch Capital Management, LLC Buys Broadstone Net Lease Inc, TC Energy Corp, Cardinal Health Inc, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Booking Holdings Inc, Plains GP Holdings LP

New Purchases: BNL, NTST, DG,

BNL, NTST, DG, Added Positions: TRP, G, CAH, BLK, CVS, CTSH, EPD, AMGN, ENB, UPS, DFS, FLT, OMC, PBA, UHS, MMP, CWEN.A,

TRP, G, CAH, BLK, CVS, CTSH, EPD, AMGN, ENB, UPS, DFS, FLT, OMC, PBA, UHS, MMP, CWEN.A, Reduced Positions: MINT, BKNG, OKE, CLX, GWW, ICE, KMI, TRV, CSCO,

MINT, BKNG, OKE, CLX, GWW, ICE, KMI, TRV, CSCO, Sold Out: PAGP, AFL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Broadstone Net Lease Inc, TC Energy Corp, Cardinal Health Inc, BlackRock Inc, Netstreit Corp, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Booking Holdings Inc, Plains GP Holdings LP, Clorox Co, The Travelers Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Birch Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Birch Capital Management, LLC owns 81 stocks with a total value of $147 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,944 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,646 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW) - 17,323 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64% S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 16,929 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) - 81,263 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%

Birch Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $25.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 23,528 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Birch Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Netstreit Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.4 and $23.92, with an estimated average price of $21.74. The stock is now traded at around $25.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Birch Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $230.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Birch Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 56.12%. The purchase prices were between $45.75 and $53.21, with an estimated average price of $49.93. The stock is now traded at around $48.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 19,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Birch Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 24.98%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47. The stock is now traded at around $59.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 24,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Birch Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 758.82%. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $861.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Birch Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 26.99%. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $38.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Birch Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Plains GP Holdings LP. The sale prices were between $9.2 and $12.8, with an estimated average price of $10.62.

Birch Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $54.46.