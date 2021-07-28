Birch Capital Management, LLC Buys Broadstone Net Lease Inc, TC Energy Corp, Cardinal Health Inc, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Booking Holdings Inc, Plains GP Holdings LP

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Birch Capital Management, LLC Buys Broadstone Net Lease Inc, TC Energy Corp, Cardinal Health Inc, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Booking Holdings Inc, Plains GP Holdings LP

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Birch Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Broadstone Net Lease Inc, TC Energy Corp, Cardinal Health Inc, BlackRock Inc, Netstreit Corp, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Booking Holdings Inc, Plains GP Holdings LP, Clorox Co, The Travelers Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Birch Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Birch Capital Management, LLC owns 81 stocks with a total value of $147 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Birch Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/birch+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Birch Capital Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,944 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,646 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio.
  3. W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW) - 17,323 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64%
  4. S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 16,929 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio.
  5. Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) - 81,263 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
New Purchase: Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)

Birch Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $25.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 23,528 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Netstreit Corp (NTST)

Birch Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Netstreit Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.4 and $23.92, with an estimated average price of $21.74. The stock is now traded at around $25.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Birch Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $230.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TC Energy Corp (TRP)

Birch Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 56.12%. The purchase prices were between $45.75 and $53.21, with an estimated average price of $49.93. The stock is now traded at around $48.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 19,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Birch Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 24.98%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47. The stock is now traded at around $59.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 24,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Birch Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 758.82%. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $861.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Birch Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 26.99%. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $38.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP)

Birch Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Plains GP Holdings LP. The sale prices were between $9.2 and $12.8, with an estimated average price of $10.62.

Sold Out: Aflac Inc (AFL)

Birch Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $54.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of Birch Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Birch Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Birch Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Birch Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Birch Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider