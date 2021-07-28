Divergent Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets

For the details of DIVERGENT WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/divergent+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of DIVERGENT WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 309,951 shares, 30.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
- iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 937,575 shares, 23.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 347,456 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 262,336 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%
- Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ) - 431,615 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 898.58%
Divergent Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $67.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 268,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)
Divergent Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 898.58%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $56.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.99%. The holding were 431,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.
