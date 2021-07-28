Divergent Wealth Advisors, Llc Buys Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets

New Purchases: IDEV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Divergent Wealth Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Divergent Wealth Advisors, Llc owns 14 stocks with a total value of $439 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 309,951 shares, 30.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89% iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) - 937,575 shares, 23.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 347,456 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 262,336 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80% Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ) - 431,615 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 898.58%

Divergent Wealth Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $67.09. The stock is now traded at around $67.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 268,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Divergent Wealth Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 898.58%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $56.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.99%. The holding were 431,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.