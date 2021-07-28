Glenview State Bank Trust Dept. Buys First Busey Corp, Illumina Inc, Target Corp, Sells Viatris Inc, American Express Co, Exelon Corp

- New Purchases: BUSE, ILMN, TGT, COP, UPS,
- Added Positions: IBM, AMZN, MU, QCOM, MA, CMI, FCX, VZ, MO, AMGN, BRK.B, DE, HD, MRK, ORCL, RTX,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, T, GOOGL, SYK, USB, CAT, ABT, GOOG, FDX, PEP, EXC, XOM, CVX, BMY, AXP, NVDA, WBA, DIS, PM, SLB, PGF, JPM, GE, ED, BA, BAC, GSK, D, AMAT,
- Sold Out: VTRS, TGB,
These are the top 5 holdings of GLENVIEW STATE BANK TRUST DEPT.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 259,523 shares, 10.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 86,916 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63%
- Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 86,438 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,057 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 66,848 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
Glenview State Bank Trust Dept. initiated holding in First Busey Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.48 and $27.29, with an estimated average price of $25.7. The stock is now traded at around $22.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 262,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)
Glenview State Bank Trust Dept. initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $258.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Glenview State Bank Trust Dept. initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $486.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Glenview State Bank Trust Dept. initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $195.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 968 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Glenview State Bank Trust Dept. initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $56.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Glenview State Bank Trust Dept. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 37.50%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $140.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Glenview State Bank Trust Dept. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.Sold Out: Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB)
Glenview State Bank Trust Dept. sold out a holding in Taseko Mines Ltd. The sale prices were between $1.72 and $2.62, with an estimated average price of $2.14.
