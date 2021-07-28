Logo
Glenview State Bank Trust Dept. Buys First Busey Corp, Illumina Inc, Target Corp, Sells Viatris Inc, American Express Co, Exelon Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Glenview, IL, based Investment company Glenview State Bank Trust Dept. (Current Portfolio) buys First Busey Corp, Illumina Inc, Target Corp, ConocoPhillips, United Parcel Service Inc, sells Viatris Inc, American Express Co, Exelon Corp, Taseko Mines during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glenview State Bank Trust Dept.. As of 2021Q2, Glenview State Bank Trust Dept. owns 120 stocks with a total value of $326 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GLENVIEW STATE BANK TRUST DEPT.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/glenview+state+bank+trust+dept./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GLENVIEW STATE BANK TRUST DEPT.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 259,523 shares, 10.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 86,916 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63%
  3. Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 86,438 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,057 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 66,848 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
New Purchase: First Busey Corp (BUSE)

Glenview State Bank Trust Dept. initiated holding in First Busey Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.48 and $27.29, with an estimated average price of $25.7. The stock is now traded at around $22.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 262,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Target Corp (TGT)

Glenview State Bank Trust Dept. initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $258.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Glenview State Bank Trust Dept. initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $486.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Glenview State Bank Trust Dept. initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $195.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 968 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Glenview State Bank Trust Dept. initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $56.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Glenview State Bank Trust Dept. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 37.50%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $140.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Glenview State Bank Trust Dept. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.

Sold Out: Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB)

Glenview State Bank Trust Dept. sold out a holding in Taseko Mines Ltd. The sale prices were between $1.72 and $2.62, with an estimated average price of $2.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of GLENVIEW STATE BANK TRUST DEPT.. Also check out:

1. GLENVIEW STATE BANK TRUST DEPT.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. GLENVIEW STATE BANK TRUST DEPT.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. GLENVIEW STATE BANK TRUST DEPT.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GLENVIEW STATE BANK TRUST DEPT. keeps buying
insider