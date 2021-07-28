Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Apple Inc, Sells WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund, Bank of Montreal

New Purchases: TU, ESML, SPY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Apple Inc, TELUS Corp, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, sells WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund, Bank of Montreal during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. owns 53 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 65,680 shares, 15.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.64% WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) - 550,472 shares, 12.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.46% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 63,725 shares, 12.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 191,867 shares, 12.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19% iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) - 137,959 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.16%

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. initiated holding in TELUS Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.93 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $21.64. The stock is now traded at around $22.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 29,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $38.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 12,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $439.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 630.36%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $63.51, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $62.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 65,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.37%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 104,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 59.44%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 14,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.33%. The purchase prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58. The stock is now traded at around $157.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,977 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.48%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of Montreal. The sale prices were between $89.12 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $98.52.