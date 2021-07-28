Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Apple Inc, Sells WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund, Bank of Montreal

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Apple Inc, Sells WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund, Bank of Montreal

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Apple Inc, TELUS Corp, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, sells WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund, Bank of Montreal during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. owns 53 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VAUGHAN AND COMPANY SECURITIES, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vaughan+and+company+securities%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VAUGHAN AND COMPANY SECURITIES, INC.
  1. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 65,680 shares, 15.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.64%
  2. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) - 550,472 shares, 12.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.46%
  3. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 63,725 shares, 12.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
  4. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 191,867 shares, 12.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19%
  5. iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) - 137,959 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.16%
New Purchase: TELUS Corp (TU)

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. initiated holding in TELUS Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.93 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $21.64. The stock is now traded at around $22.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 29,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $38.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 12,546 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $439.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (XT)

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 630.36%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $63.51, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $62.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 65,988 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.37%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $61.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 104,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 59.44%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 14,586 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.33%. The purchase prices were between $156.56 and $173.58, with an estimated average price of $164.58. The stock is now traded at around $157.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,977 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.48%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Vaughan And Company Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of Montreal. The sale prices were between $89.12 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $98.52.



Here is the complete portfolio of VAUGHAN AND COMPANY SECURITIES, INC.. Also check out:

1. VAUGHAN AND COMPANY SECURITIES, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. VAUGHAN AND COMPANY SECURITIES, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. VAUGHAN AND COMPANY SECURITIES, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VAUGHAN AND COMPANY SECURITIES, INC. keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider