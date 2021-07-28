Jacobsen Capital Management Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, IAA Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Dollar Tree Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Mastercard Inc

- Added Positions: PYPL, VEA, IAA, VTV, MSFT, VBR, SCHE, VBK, AAPL, VGSH, DIS, VTIP, MTCH, TTWO, TMO, TJX, APH, FISV, HD, MKL, SPGI, PKI, V, ULTA, BR, ZBRA, ADBE, STE, FBHS, ZTS, SHW, RTX, CTXS, AOA,
- Reduced Positions: SCHX, BKNG, MA, FB, SCHO, SCHF, GOOGL, SCHA, AOR,
- Sold Out: DLTR,
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 597,080 shares, 15.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.48%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 173,673 shares, 12.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 75,254 shares, 11.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
- Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 438,999 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.66%
- Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 221,337 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%
Jacobsen Capital Management added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 244.93%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $300.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 7,309 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: IAA Inc (IAA)
Jacobsen Capital Management added to a holding in IAA Inc by 113.80%. The purchase prices were between $53.33 and $63.34, with an estimated average price of $57.38. The stock is now traded at around $59.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 27,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Jacobsen Capital Management added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 36.94%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $286.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Jacobsen Capital Management sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73.
