Jacobsen Capital Management Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, IAA Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Dollar Tree Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Mastercard Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Jacobsen Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, IAA Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells Dollar Tree Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Mastercard Inc, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jacobsen Capital Management. As of 2021Q2, Jacobsen Capital Management owns 53 stocks with a total value of $195 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Jacobsen Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jacobsen+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Jacobsen Capital Management
  1. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 597,080 shares, 15.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.48%
  2. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 173,673 shares, 12.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25%
  3. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 75,254 shares, 11.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
  4. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) - 438,999 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.66%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 221,337 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%
Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Jacobsen Capital Management added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 244.93%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $300.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 7,309 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: IAA Inc (IAA)

Jacobsen Capital Management added to a holding in IAA Inc by 113.80%. The purchase prices were between $53.33 and $63.34, with an estimated average price of $57.38. The stock is now traded at around $59.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 27,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Jacobsen Capital Management added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 36.94%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $286.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Jacobsen Capital Management sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of Jacobsen Capital Management. Also check out:

1. Jacobsen Capital Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Jacobsen Capital Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Jacobsen Capital Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Jacobsen Capital Management keeps buying
