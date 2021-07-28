Chase Merchant Services Study* Reveals August Will Be Peak Season for Road-Trips With Air Travel to Take Flight in the Fall

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Chase Merchant Services Study* Reveals August Will Be Peak Season for Road-Trips With Air Travel to Take Flight in the Fall

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

A recent study conducted by Chase Merchant Services reveals that 71 percent of Canadians who plan to travel will be taking road-trips exclusively within Canada, as August’s peak travel season approaches. While vaccination rates and safety precautions remain a determining factor when planning travel, Canadians are ready to vacation within the next six months as a way to spend more time with family and friends after months of lockdown.

Canadians are also planning to spend more on leisure travel, averaging CAD $3,356.00, with baby boomers (adults between ages 57-75) willing to splurge an average of CAD $4,225.00. Among domestic leisure travellers:

  • 78 percent will prefer a quiet destination
  • 7.3 days is the average duration
  • 24 percent anticipate spending more on travel this year than a pre-pandemic year

Road trips may begin to wane as cooler weather rolls around in the fall, and Canadians will likely be more open to domestic travel by plane, especially as more of the population is vaccinated. With November anticipated as the peak month for air travel, the number of Canadians interested in flying almost doubles to 55 percent, compared with 20 percent over the summer.

While only 20 percent of Canadians are planning their domestic trips by plane this summer; the forecasted numbers more than double beginning September through to the end of 2021, with November being the peak month that Canadians (55 percent) are considering air travel. Canadians are most comfortable staying at a family member or friend’s house; however, hotels make for 50 percent of lodging plans. 54% of travellers plan to be more diligent than usual in taking more time to research health and safety protocols when determining their lodging.

Among the top health and safety expectations from travellers:

  • 82 percent expect mandatory masks for hotel staff and employees
  • 70 percent expect contactless check-in/services

“Driven partly by changing consumer safety expectations, the manner in which travel payments are processed has also evolved over the past 18 months. Providing a contactless payments experience – whether by cards, through online or in-app purchases – is now table stakes for businesses whose customers have grown accustomed to this new easy and seamless payments experience,” said Marilu Gaudio, President of Chase Merchant Services. “The renewed level of interest in traveling more, combined with spending more, is validation that merchants must have their payments capabilities truly digital and contactless.”

Chase Merchant Services currently serves more than 112,000 Canadian businesses from coast to coast. Chase Merchant Services is one of the world’s leading banks and merchant services provider serving more than 25 markets and 130 currencies.

For more information on Chase Merchant Services, and its consumer poll on travel and hospitality, visit chase.ca.

About J.P. Morgan’s Wholesale Payments Business

J.P. Morgan’s Wholesale Payments combines our treasury services, trade, commercial card and merchant services capabilities to help clients pay anyone, in any currency, anywhere in the world. We are at the forefront of payments innovation, developing cutting-edge solutions to help our clients succeed in an era of service and technology transformation.

* The Consumer Pulse Poll of 600 Canadians was conducted by Audience Research & Development (AR&D) on behalf of Chase Merchant Services. Data was collected between April and May of 2021.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210728005336r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728005336/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment