Kimco Realty Publishes First Green Bond Report

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM), one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets, today announced the publication of its first Green+Bond+Report, outlining the use of the net proceeds and the associated estimated environmental impact of the Company’s inaugural+green+bond, issued in July of 2020.

"The issuance of our first green bond in 2020 was a significant milestone in our ESG program, and we are pleased to announce the estimated impact of those proceeds in our inaugural year," said Conor Flynn, Chief Executive Officer of Kimco Realty. "Our green bond issuance, and the tying of our financing directly to our sustainability goals, demonstrates the depth of our commitment to high quality, sustainable real estate and our steadfast belief that ESG leadership enhances our ability to create long-term value for all of our stakeholders.”

Of the $493.7 million in net proceeds from the from the July 7, 2020 green bond issuance, $64.2 million was allocated to finance The Witmer®, a LEED Silver certified mixed-use tower in Arlington, Virginia, which qualifies under the Green Building category of Eligible Green Projects as defined in Kimco’s Green+Bond+Framework.

The Witmer is a 26-story, 440-unit residential tower with ground floor retail on the site of Kimco’s Pentagon Centre Signature Series® project, near the heart of DC. The building was designed using the latest in green construction standards, resulting in an estimated 25% energy cost savings annually. Additional project highlights contributing to its LEED Silver certification include the use of sustainable materials, energy-efficient building features, and sustainable water and wastewater management systems.

Additional information on Kimco’s industry leading ESG initiatives and its publicly stated ESG goals can be found in the Company’s 2020+Corporate+Responsibility+Report.

