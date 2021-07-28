Novan Announces Last Patient Visit at Week 24 in B-SIMPLE4 Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of SB206 in Patients with Molluscum Contagiosum

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Novan Announces Last Patient Visit at Week 24 in B-SIMPLE4 Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of SB206 in Patients with Molluscum Contagiosum

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

– Company previously reported positive topline efficacy and favorable safety data at Week 12 from B-SIMPLE4 in June 2021, with primary endpoint achieving statistical significance with p-value less than 0.0001 and no serious adverse events related to treatment with SB206 –

– Planned follow-up visit at week 24 is intended to further evaluate safety of SB206, 12 weeks following patient completion of treatment, with results expected in Q3 2021 –

– Novan intends to submit New Drug Application (“NDA”) no later than the third quarter of 2022 –

– Currently no FDA-approved therapies for the treatment of molluscum –

DURHAM, N.C., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novan, Inc. (“the Company” or “Novan”) ( NOVN), today announced the last patient has completed their planned Week-24 follow-up visit in the B-SIMPLE4 pivotal Phase 3 clinical study of SB206, a topical gel with antiviral properties for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum (“molluscum”).

Tomoko Maeda-Chubachi, M.D., Ph.D., M.B.A., Senior Vice President, Medical at Novan commented, “The completion of all Week-24 patient visits is an exciting step forward towards bringing a promising treatment option to molluscum patients. We continue to be encouraged by the positive topline results from this study and the potential benefit SB206 has for this contagious disease, which currently has no FDA-approved therapies. We look forward to reporting the full data set and importantly, potentially shifting the treatment landscape of molluscum for millions of people, primarily children, affected every year.”

B-SIMPLE4 is a multi-center, double-blind, randomized, vehicle-controlled study that exceeded its enrollment target by randomizing 891 patients (1:1 randomization) in the study, across 55 clinical sites. Patients were treated for up to 12 weeks with a follow-up visit at Week 24. The primary endpoint for the study is the proportion of patients with complete clearance of all treatable molluscum lesions at Week 12 (Intent-to-Treat or “ITT” population, where the analysis assumes that patients with missing lesion counts at Week 12 are considered treatment failures).

In June 2021, the Company reported positive topline results, including statistical significance for the primary endpoint with p-value less than 0.0001. Additionally, as was consistent with results from the Company’s Phase 2 and earlier Phase 3 studies, SB206 was found to be safe and well tolerated in the B-SIMPLE4 study. No treatment-related serious adverse events were reported.

For more information about the B-SIMPLE4 study, please visit clinicaltrials.gov and reference identifier: NCT04535531.

About Molluscum Contagiosum

Molluscum is a common, contagious skin infection caused by the molluscipoxvirus, affecting millions of people in the U.S. annually, with the greatest incidence in children. Approximately 70% of patients are below the age of 10. There are currently no U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approved therapies for the treatment of molluscum. More than half of patients diagnosed with the infection are untreated.

About Novan

Novan, Inc. is a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on leveraging its proprietary nitric oxide (NO) based technology platform, NITRICIL™ to generate macromolecular New Chemical Entities (NCEs) to treat multiple indications in dermatology, men’s and women’s health, infectious diseases, and various other medical conditions with significant unmet needs. The Company’s lead product candidate is SB206, a topical gel with antiviral properties, for the treatment of molluscum. The Company believes that SB206 as a topical, at-home, caregiver-applied therapy with a rapid treatment benefit, if approved, would address an important unmet medical need for the treatment of molluscum.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “target,” “anticipate,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” “intends” and similar expressions, and are based on the Company’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the potential therapeutic value of the Company’s NITRICIL™ platform technology, the Company’s pharmaceutical development of nitric oxide-releasing product candidates, including SB206, the timing of follow-up safety results from B-SIMPLE4 and the potential timing of an NDA submission. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties in the Company’s ongoing or future product development activities, risks related to the regulatory approval process, which is lengthy, time-consuming and inherently unpredictable, including the risk that the FDA will not agree with the Company’s approach to a potential NDA submission, that the Company’s product candidates may not be approved or that additional studies may be required for approval or other delays may occur, that the Company may not have sufficient quantities of drug substance and/or drug product to support regulatory submissions and that the Company may not obtain funding sufficient to complete the regulatory or development process; the Company’s limited experience as a company in obtaining regulatory approvals and commercializing pharmaceutical products; the Company’s ability to obtain additional funding or enter into strategic or other business relationships necessary or useful for the further development or, following regulatory approval, commercialization of the Company’s product candidates; the Company’s reliance on arrangements with third parties to support its operations and development efforts and the risk that such parties will not successfully carry out their contractual duties or meet expected deadlines; any operational or other disruptions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 10-K for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, and in the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Novan disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as may be required by law.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACT:

Jenene Thomas
JTC Team, LLC
833-475-8247
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI4Nzg3NSM0MzE3ODc3IzIwMjkxNTk=
3886cb87-ae0e-4f7c-896f-29d0f607bd72
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment