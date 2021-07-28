Logo
180 Life Sciences Announces Selection of Lead Synthetic CBD Analogue

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Collaboration Between the Pioneer of Cannabis Chemistry in Israel, Professor Raphi Mechoulam, Sir Marc Feldmann’s Laboratory in Oxford, and 180 Life Sciences Scientists, Identifies a Non-Psychoactive Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogue Expected to Move Forward in Clinical Development for Inflammation and Pain

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Life Sciences Corp. ( ATNF) (“180 Life Sciences” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain, announced today that it has selected a lead Synthetic CBD Analogue that is expected to move forward in clinical development for both inflammation and pain.

As part of a continuing collaboration since 1998 with the pioneer of cannabis chemistry, Raphi Mechoulam (Hebrew University, Jerusalem), Sir Marc Feldmann’s (the Company’s Co-Executive Chairman and Co-Founder) laboratory, and 180 Life Sciences’ scientists, identified the non-psychoactive CBD analogue as a lead molecule in the Company’s SCA platform.

The analog was selected based on a wide-ranging screen of derivatives of cannabidiol and cannabigerol made by Prof Mechoulam. The Company believes that the analog appears to have (1) a novel composition of matter which would enable patent protection, (2) robust preclinical efficacy in several established mouse models for treating pain and inflammation in vivo, and (3) ease of scalability for future good manufacturing practice (GMP) manufacturing. Its safety profile is being explored in greater detail.

Dr. James Woody, 180 Life Sciences’ Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We believe that our lead compound HUM-217, a CBD derivative generated by cannabis chemistry pioneer Prof Raphael Mechoulam, meets all the criteria desirable to advance to clinical development. We look forward to continuing to pursue new therapeutics for one of the world's largest drivers of disease, Inflammation.”

Prof Sir Marc Feldmann, 180 Life Sciences Executive Co-Chairman added, “It is a real pleasure to announce the progress that has been made, which we believe is a significant step forward towards the more effective use of pure synthetic cannabinoids in medicine. We look forward to continuing the development of these compounds in clinical trials.”

About 180 Life Sciences Corp.

180 Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University. 180 Life Sciences is leading the research into solving one of the world’s biggest drivers of disease – inflammation. The Company is driving groundbreaking studies into clinical programs, which are seeking to develop novel drugs addressing separate areas of inflammation for which there are no effective therapies. The Company’s primary, most advanced platform is a novel program to treat fibrosis using anti-TNF (tumor necrosis factor) which is in the clinic.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements”, including information about management’s view of the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation: the risk that the results described above will not be able to be replicated in clinical trials or that such drugs selected for clinical development will not be successful; challenges and uncertainties inherent in product research and development, including the uncertainty of clinical success and of obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success; manufacturing difficulties and delays; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges to patents; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; statements relating to expectations regarding the capitalization, resources, and funding of the Company; expectations with respect to future performance, growth and anticipated acquisitions; the continued listing of the Company’s securities on The NASDAQ Stock Market; the ability of the Company to execute its plans to develop and market new drug products and the timing and costs of these development programs; estimates of the size of the markets for its potential drug products; potential litigation involving the Company; the validity or enforceability of the intellectual property of the Company; global economic conditions; geopolitical events and regulatory changes; the expectations, development plans and anticipated timelines for the Company's drug candidates, pipeline and programs, including collaborations with third parties; access to additional financing, and the potential lack of such financing; and the Company’s ability to raise funding in the future and the terms of such funding. These risk factors and others are included from time to time in documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its Annual Reports on Form 10-Ks, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Qs and Current Reports on Form 8-Ks. These reports and filings are available at www.sec.gov. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or other matters and attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, including the forward-looking statements included in this press release, which are made only as of the date hereof. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as otherwise provided by law.

Investors:

Jason Assad
Director of IR
180 Life Sciences Corp
(678) 570-6791

Media Relations:

Russo Partners
David Schull
(212) 845-4271

