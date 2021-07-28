Array Technologies, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Array Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “Array”) ( ARRY) today announced that the company will release its second quarter 2021 results after the market close on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day.



The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 451-6152 (domestic) or (201) 389-0879 (international). A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers, (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13721670. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on August 25, 2021.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.arraytechinc.com. The online replay will be available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

Array Technologies ( ARRY) is a leading global technology company providing tracker solutions and services for utility-scale solar energy projects as one of the world's largest manufacturers of ground-mounted systems. With efficient installation and terrain flexibility coupled with high reliability, durability, and performance, Array delivers a lower levelized cost of energy. The Company's focus on innovation, combined with its customer-centric approach, has helped achieve some of the industry's best returns. Array Technologies is headquartered in the United States with offices in Europe, Central America, and Australia. Contact us at arraytechinc.com or view our LinkedIn page.

