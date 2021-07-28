Logo
Redeemer Lutheran College Modernizes for a Connected Future with BES IT and CommScope

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

CommScope today announced that Redeemer+Lutheran+College, a K-12 school based in Brisbane, Australia, has selected BES+IT to implement the next generation of digital learning and campus security via a new Wi-Fi 6 network. By deploying CommScope’s RUCKUS networking technologies across its expansive campus, more than 1,200 students and staff will be able to download content to their connected devices and access high-bandwidth applications like video, virtual reality, augmented reality and gaming anywhere on campus.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728005074/en/

Redeemer_Lutheran_College_Modernizes_for_a_Connected_Future.jpg

Redeemer Lutheran College Modernizes for a Connected Future with BES IT and CommScope. (Photo: Business Wire)

Together with leading IT solutions provider BES IT, the College will address urgent on-campus bandwidth needs that ensure hundreds of students and faculty using multiple devices can connect reliably and collaborate easily.

“Over the past year, Redeemer Lutheran College’s educators, teachers, staff and students have shown how incredibly adaptable they can be. Technology has been a key enabler in helping expand the reach well beyond the classroom by keeping students connected to each other and to their community,” said Andrew Kemp, IT manager, Redeemer Lutheran College. “Our life-long learners will certainly benefit from enhanced Wi-Fi on campus as they acquire new skills for 21st century learning. CommScope and BES IT have been key partners in our continuous journey to best equip students for jobs of the future while improving safety across campus.”

CommScope%26rsquo%3Bs+RUCKUS+IoT will power new applications, including a contactless digital door lock system to enhance security and reduce complexity of operations across the multiple buildings on campus. This networking technology provides a secure and extensible framework to manage a variety of sensors and IoT devices, including ZigBee based door locks.

“The rapid pace of technological development requires a mindset of continuous improvement, curiosity, and collaboration. This means investing in new skills essential to long-term success,” said Matthew Maynard, business development manager, BES IT. “Redeemer Lutheran College understands that connectivity plays a key role in today’s interconnected world and, together with CommScope, we’re committed to bringing this vision to life through best-in-class Wi-Fi infrastructure and security innovation.”

“The number of connected devices has made reliable connectivity a necessity for school and campus environments. It’s imperative that students and faculty have their internet perform seamlessly without disruption,” said David Fenner, manager of RUCKUS Networks for Australia and New Zealand, CommScope. “Internet is becoming more than an IT resource in today’s educational context. With the rise of cloud-based learning and new teaching methods through more immersive and dynamic applications, robust Wi-Fi solutions will enable continued learning as well as enhancing physical safety of faculty and staff.”

The onset of COVID-19 accelerated the adoption of digital education techniques, and CommScope continues to deliver the technology and access needed to enhance digital learning opportunities for students of all ages. CommScope%26rsquo%3Bs+new+Wi-Fi+6+technology+was+recently+chosen+by+New+Zealand%26rsquo%3Bs+Ministry+of+Education+%28MoE%29 to support 2,500 schools to meet ever-changing connectivity demands.

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

Sign up for our press+releases and blog+posts.

About BES IT

Established in 1988, BES IT Systems is a Brisbane-based company specialising in the provision of complete IT solutions and managed services across a diverse customer base. BES works to design best-fit solutions for our clients’ needs and help our clients meet their business objectives.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management’s beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: CommScope

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210728005074r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728005074/en/

