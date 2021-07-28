Logo
Oak Street Health Launches "Meet Me At Oak Street" Series of Community Events for 100,000 Older Adults Across The Country

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Oak+Street+Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH, or the “Company”), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare, is celebrating the reopening of its community-focused approach to healthcare with the launch of “Meet Me At Oak Street” events. The events are taking place across the country, organized by nearly 100 centers across 15 states, with the goal of providing a safe environment for 100,000 older adults to socialize and enjoy the summer.

“It has been a difficult year, particularly for older adults who were at a higher risk during the pandemic, and many did not see family, friends or loved ones for long periods of time during the lockdown,” said Dr. Griffin Myers, Chief Medical Officer of Oak Street Health. ​“As part of our mission to rebuild healthcare as it should be, we know the importance of social health as part of older adults’ overall wellbeing and we want to provide a safe and fun environment to celebrate the recent reopenings of the communities we serve.”

In June, Oak Street Health officially reopened all community rooms - an area where patients and community members alike can gather for activities including exercise, entertainment or computer use. The “Meet Me At Oak Street” events will provide food and entertainment, as well as an opportunity for older adults to meet with Oak Street Health care teams and get tours of the center. Those interested in attending a “Meet Me At Oak Street” event can visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.oakstreethealth.com%2Flocations for more information about their local center or call (800) 559-2023.

“Many of our patients who are over 65 years old have expressed that they feel rushed to ‘catch up’ on the time they missed out on during the long months of the pandemic. The inability to spend time with friends and family for months in a row has weighed heavily on them,” said Dr. Olawaolua Fayanju, Regional Medical Director at Oak Street Health. “Our care teams have been focused on conversations about how best to navigate this period safely, while encouraging the value that in-person connection has in a high quality of life.”

Dr. Fayanju provided a couple guidelines for older adults returning to social gatherings:

  • The most effective way to stay safe and healthy is by getting vaccinated. It is clear that unvaccinated people are vulnerable to the Delta variant, and the vaccine is effective and safe. If you have not yet received your coronavirus vaccine, talk to your primary care provider who can help address any concerns.
  • If you feel sick, don’t go out. Put your health, and the health of others, first. See your doctor for guidance on any needed treatment.
  • Continue to maintain good hygiene. Just because the pandemic has waned, it’s not time to stop washing hands thoroughly and using hand sanitizer.

Oak Street Health patients can expect an unmatched healthcare experience that includes quality time with their provider in-person or via telehealth visit; a 24/7 patient support line; individualized, preventive care plans; and access to transportation to and from the center for eligible patients. Additional services, such as behavioral health care and social health support, and Medicare education classes, are also offered to help older adults meet their unique needs in one convenient location.

To learn more about Oak Street Health’s value-based primary care model, click+here.

About Oak Street Health

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services, and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 90 centers across 15 states. To learn more about Oak Street Health’s proven approach to care, visit oakstreethealth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728005160/en/

