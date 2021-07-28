Logo
Air National Guard awards Verizon Public Sector $78.8M for digital modernization

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) task order increases the scope of services provided by Verizon Public Sector and the number of geographic locations throughout the Air National Guard network

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Department of Defense has awarded Verizon Public Sector a $78.8M Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) task order to provide advanced network modernization services to the Air National Guard (ANG) Readiness Center. Once exercised, the ANG network will expand to include roughly 140 locations. The order expands Verizon’s existing partnership to include Internet Protocol (IP) voice services and managed network services to help the ANG achieve its mission.

Voice modernization from legacy Time-Division Multiplexing (TDM)-based platforms to IP/Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) solutions is a key initiative within the U.S. Department of Defense. Verizon’s managed services and innovative network solutions expertise will enable the ANG to successfully navigate this digital transformation.

“Verizon’s managed services solutions are tailor made to support the modernization of the Air National Guard to IP-enabled voice services,” said Jennifer Chronis, Senior Vice President for Public Sector at Verizon. “This award enables the Verizon Public Sector team to build on the innovative work we’ve been performing throughout DoD and the Air National Guard, helping our customers transition legacy enterprise networks into forward-looking platforms that utilize Verizon’s next-generation technologies.”

Media contact:
Geoffrey Basye
[email protected]
(202) 748-1882

